Millionth Brompton’s world tour ends with the release of archive colours

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Brompton has delved into its archives to re-release three colours, celebrating the return of the Millionth Brompton to its London factory.

Throughout 2023, thousands of Brompton fans and owners have come together to create a connected journey like no other.

Having left the Brompton Factory in London in March this year, the Millionth Brompton travelled around the world, on a journey to celebrate the landmark moment in Brompton’s history.

Built in December last year, the bike was given a special design treatment inspired by one of the brand’s original models, the ‘Mark One’ with a red main frame, silver parts, and one-of-a-kind million decal, ID plate, and aluminium touchpoints.

The bike was also signed by founder and inventor Andrew Ritchie and current CEO, Will Butler-Adams.

At each stop on the millionth bike’s tour, Brompton hosted a ride out event alongside city specific discussions on shaping cities for the better.

The tour has witnessed a range of communities including the Popriders of Beijing, the Sunday morning riders in Valencia, 400+ Brompton owners pedalling in mass through the streets of Singapore, a Berlin party and a ride up Mont Ventoux in France.

To celebrate the return of the millionth Brompton, Brompton’s London Factory team have created bikes in colours that the world-wide Brompton community appreciate most: hot pink, rocket red, and tempest blue.

Tempest Blue will be available in the UK.

Each C Line Explore will feature a handmade steel frame in a gloss finish, a mid handlebar and all will come equipped with silver parts, just like the first ever Brompton.

There are six gears and a Brooks C17 all-weather saddle – a favourite of founder, Andrew Ritchie.

Made for cities, Brompton bikes are sold in 46 countries around the world and over 70% of production is exported.

The company produces almost 100,000 bikes a year and more than 1,000,000 have hit the roads since the first bike was made in 1975 by the inventor Andrew Ritchie.