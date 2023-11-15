GCN+ to close as Warner Bros. Discovery decides ‘to offer content in fewer places’

Share Facebook

Global Cycling Network (GCN) has announced that GCN+ and its associated app will close down on Tuesday, December 19, in all countries and regions.

According to a statement released by GCN, the decision comes from its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and is driven by its global strategy “to consolidate its streaming services, and to offer content in fewer places”.

In Europe, GCN+ subscribers will now have the option to subscribe to access Discovery+, Eurosport or Eurosport Extra, where customers can continue to watch live cycling.

In markets outside of Europe, WBD is reviewing how content is delivered to its fans.

The GCN website and multiple GCN YouTube channels will continue as normal.

Pro-rata refunds will be given to subscribers from December 19 onwards.

Within the statement, a spokesperson for GCN said: “We’re really proud of everything we have achieved with GCN+ and the GCN App over the last four years, from all of the live race coverage to the 200+ films that we made.

“We also want to add, for the sake of all the people who have worked so hard on GCN+ and the GCN App, that the reason for its closure is not because the two platforms didn’t work or were underperforming.

“The reality is that the media industry landscape has changed, and this is why WBD’s streaming services are being consolidated to offer content in one place.”

Warner Bros. Discovery has made a number of cuts across its global operations over the last 12 months following its merger.

According to Forbes, the number of jobs is in the “hundreds” including “heavy losses” in ad sales. Network channels such as Discovery Channel and TLC have had jobs cut, along with TNT.

The savings are in an effort to reduce WBD’s debt load which is reported to be in the region of $50 billion.

For further information on the closure of GCN+ and a list of FAQs, visit: help.globalcyclingnetwork.com