Greyville to distribute KTM in the UK

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Greyville Enterprises has announced an official distribution partnership with KTM bicycles for the UK market.

The Worcestershire-based distributor will hold stock of key models in its warehouse with the entire range available via special order for dealers.

Lea Adams, owner of Greyville, said: “Bringing onboard KTM is an incredibly proud moment for myself and my team. We will hold stock in the UK warehouse as well as offer a full warranty service in the UK.

“We have worked extremely hard through tough times to bring on new brands and new products this year, in a declining market. KTM is the icing on the cake and will change the face of Greyville.”

As well as bikes, Greyville will also have access to a range of KTM accessories and parts including pumps, helmets, and tools.

Stefan Limbrunner, managing director of KTM Bike Industries, said: “We believe that moving to the distributor model in the UK, and particularly with a company like Greyville, we can grow our worldwide brand to a new level in the UK.

“Having Greyville as our partner will enhance our service to the independent bike dealers, which will in turn raise the brand profile to the consumer.

“We would like to thank Lea and his team for the hard work to bring this partnership idea to fruition and look forward to a successful collaboration for many years to come.”

KTM (Kronreif & Trunkenpolz Mattighofen) was originally an Austrian motorbike brand, founded in 1934.

Since the early 1960s, KTM has also manufactured bicycles, and in the 1990s the bicycle division became an independent company known as KTM Fahrrad GmbH (KTM Bike Industries).

Today, the brand offers a range of models, from cyclocross, to kid’s bikes, e-bikes and city machines.

Any retailers interested in stocking KTM products can contact Greyville via email at: sales@greyville.com