Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 11th November

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Logistics Operator – Swapfiets

As a logistics operator you are responsible for ensuring that the Swapfiets bikes from the warehouse end up at the shop and with members in and around London. One key aspect of this role will be loading and unloading of a medium-large van at our multiple locations around London. At the warehouse you will be working on the management of the spare parts and helping with additional tasks and odd jobs such as recycling management and inventory bike checking.

Workshop Manager – Sigma Sports

Essential skills/experience include:

– Leading and managing the workshop team within the store and providing support to the Store Manager

– Ensuring a high quality of work at all times

– Training and development of your technicians to company standards

– Workshop calendar management and monitoring lead times to maximise workshop efficiency and customer satisfaction

Store Manager – The Electric Bike Shop

The Electric Bike Shop is looking for a full time Store Manager in and around the South East area. You will be responsible for delivering the highest levels of stock management. You will be processing stock in and out of the store, reviewing and organising reserved stock areas and stock investigations. You will also be responsible for meeting and greeting customers and providing outstanding levels of customer service, whilst discussing appropriate bike options tailored to meet each customer’s needs.

Store & Field Swapper – Swapfiets

Do you enjoy playing the host or hostess? Are you the one who will give our members an amazing customer experience? Do you want to give the best service to our members and are you looking forward to be performing small repairs in our store or in the field? As a Store Swapper you will assist customers that come in for first deliveries, on site repairs, exchanges, and what we call drop off. As a Field Swapper your job is to drive around by van, car or bike delivering bikes to our customers and helping them repair their bike on-site.

Metal Products Operative – Lyon Equipment Limited

Lyon Equipment Limited is an employee-owned company, located adjacent to the M6 at Tebay between the Lake District and Yorkshire Dales. The role: to be competent in the manufacture of metallic Lyon branded products including rescue stretchers, work at height equipment and flexible sided ladders. The job requires a practical person who enjoys working with tools and machinery to carry out day to day production functions.