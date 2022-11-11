Moore Large announces three-day discount event with up to 90% off trade pricing

Share Facebook

Directors at Derbyshire-based distribution partner Moore Large have announced a three-day discount event starting Monday, 14th November.

Following a successful management buy-out in early 2022, which saw the business transition from the Moore family to the existing board of directors, substantial investment has been placed in people, business systems, and product.

The company has ‘big plans’ for 2023 and said it is steadfast in its commitment to the independent bike dealer.

Sales director Dale Vanderplank said: “There’s no getting away from the fact that supply and demand have been impossible to predict since the start of the pandemic.

“From the dealers to the distributors, we’ve all had to navigate new, challenging territory, leading to overstock in many areas and a lack of availability in others. The industry-wide support in overcoming the hurdles presented by the past few years has been phenomenal and is what sets our community apart.

“We understand that everyone is facing stock challenges right now, and in many cases, other distributors are restructuring their route to market to take ultimate control over their sales channels. Our core values have always put independent bike shops first, and we won’t change that.

“This unprecedented event will see hundreds of lines reduced to less than cost price.”

The strategy behind the deal is to provide dealers the opportunity to purchase stock at a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ price, with margins that the company said are unlikely ever to be available again.

Adam Biggs, co-owner and business development director, said “We completely understand the move by other distributors to seek immediate solutions to the overstock challenge, but we will not undercut the IBD.

“We, instead, want to empower our customers to remain competitive in today’s market, working in unity to find a mutually beneficial solution.”

The event will see up to 90% off trade pricing across bikes, components, accessories, and clothing from leading brands Oneal, E*thirteen, WeThePeople, Box, Jagwire, and SuperB Tools, as well as house brands Forme bikes and Everything to Cycling.

Biggs added: “This discount level across our wide portfolio of brands will never be available again. This is a unique opportunity for customers to purchase current stock at unmissable prices and will only be available for a short period.”

To take advantage of the event, visit www.moorelarge.co.uk. If you do not have an account, it is recommended to submit a request to ‘become a dealer’ through the website as soon as possible.