J-Tech Suspension owner launches new suspension upgrade, parts and tuning brand WPS

WPS, a new suspension upgrade, parts and tuning brand, has launched, started by J-Tech Suspension owner James Williams.

WPS aims to be the go-to resource for a wide range of people, from professional suspension service centres who want the best suspension servicing tooling and upgrades right through to home mechanics who like to service their own suspension.

The brand launches with a comprehensive range of custom tuning options, piston kits and springs as well as custom tooling required for suspension forks and shocks, such as seal presses ranging from 32mm up to 40mm.

WPS products will be showcased on wps-mtb.com and are available to purchase through a network of specialist dealers, which can be found at wps-mtb.com/pages/store- locator.

There will be new products coming in waves from the initial launch date, 10th November, with some new products expected in the summer of 2023.

James Williams, founder of J-Tech Suspension and WPS, said: “This is an exciting time for us as a business. We’ve been tuning and making custom componentry for suspension since 1998, back then I was making custom piston kits for forks in my mum and dad’s shed on the family farm…

“We’ve come a long way since then and I’m excited for this next chapter. It’s been my aim for some time for J-Tech Suspension to transition from not just custom tuning and servicing, but to begin using all the knowledge we’ve gained over 20 plus years to make servicing and tuning equipment better. Not just for service centres, but for keen amateur mechanics as well.

“I’m excited for this next phase with WPS and can’t wait to see where it takes us.”

WPS is looking to establish a network of dealers who will stock and use WPS-supplied equipment. Any service centres or shops who would like to stock WPS products please get in touch with Williams and the team at info@wps-mtb.com.

J-Tech Suspension is a suspension tuning and service centre based in Shrewsbury in Shropshire. It was started in 1998 by Williams when he began customising friends’ forks and shocks from a shed on the family farm.