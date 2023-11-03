The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 3rd November

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Workshop Technician – Specialized UK Retail, Guisborough

Fancy working for one of the world’s most innovative, iconic brands? Specialized Guisborough is looking for a new Workshop Technician to work with our talented team. An integral position within the wider Specialized UK Retail Team, this new teammate will work with the store team to deliver exceptional customer service, work to deadlines to maintain standards, seek to understand rider needs and work on some of the world’s most exciting bikes.

What will you be doing day-to-day? Serving customers in-store, by phone and other digital communication tools, building and checking bikes for display and prior to rider handover, checking in riders’ bikes and repairing as per the job expectation, servicing of suspension components, fault finding on e-bikes and processing warranty work, deliveries and stock transfers

Other requirements include: completing stock checks and accurately recording anomalies, general cleaning and maintenance of equipment, professional and friendly conduct at all times, ad hoc requests from leadership and there is the opportunity to work at events.

Mechanic/Bike Builder – Giant Loughton

We are looking for an experienced cycle mechanic, this role and will include weekends, exact days to be agreed. Problem solving, ownership and communication are very key to this role as the business continues to expand and grow. Based in our primary location in Loughton on the edge of Epping Forest.

We are looking for an individual who is: well organised and driven, polite and customer focussed, computer literate – (word/excel/outlook), has the ability to manage, diarise and prioritise workflow, is presentable and friendly, able to assemble/repair bikes to an extremely high standard, as well as custom build and able to diagnose problems, communicate with customers/suppliers and resolve any challenges

You must possess ownership and responsibility values, have the ability to manage others as the role develops (Long term), understand stock holding/control and the ability to manage this, have diligence and an understanding of what “best in class” looks like. The successful candidate will also be process and results driven, have commercial acumen and understanding of the workshop’s role within the wider business is key and be Cytech qualified or relevant equivalent qualification/experience.

Retail/Online Orders Assistant – Giant Loughton

We are looking for an experienced retail assistant/online order processor to work in our bike shop on the edge of Epping Forest. This is a role and will include weekends, exact days to be agreed and does have a level of flexibility. Problem solving, ownership and communication are very key to this roll as the business continues to expand and grow.

What we’re looking: Polite and customer focussed, well organised and driven, computer literate – (word/excel/outlook/Citrus lime), presentable and friendly, able to deal with problems, and communicate with customers/suppliers and resolve any challenges.

You must possess ownership and responsibility values, have the ability to work as part of a team, have an understanding of retail and online sales channels, be process driven and have commercial awareness. Relevant experience in same or similar industry is essential and there will be the opportunity for flexible working hours and role flexibility for the right candidate

Showroom Manager – Ribble Cycles

As the Showroom Manager you will lead and develop a small team to ensure they deliver an exceptional customer experience and maximise the showroom potential for sales, alongside managing the day-to-day operations of the showroom. The role will be focused on sales and customer service; with the ideal candidate being a passionate and motivational people manager, coupled with an entrepreneurial flair to pursue local opportunities to grow the brand’s presence and establish the showroom as a prominent local bike destination.

Our showroom format is a brand-led space, displaying our current range with a consultation area to guide customers through the purchasing process; they can also serve as a flexible event space, allowing us to host events, training and screenings as appropriate, you and your team of advisors will be instrumental in planning and executing these events whilst upholding the highest possible standards.

We are seeking a cycling obsessed team player, with experience of working in retail management. Mechanical knowledge of bicycles is essential, as is an awareness of current trends and developments within the industry. We are looking for a people focused manager who can develop and coach their team.

Dropbar Marketing Specialist (UK Focus) – Hunt Bike Wheels/The Rider Firm

ITS CYCLING Limited (‘TheRiderFirm’) was founded in June 2013, with the goal of serving devoted riders through the design, engineering and sale of exceptional cycling products. The Rider Firm wholly owns four cycling product brands that were all created and grown in-house in Sussex, UK; HUNT Wheels, Privateer Mountain Bikes, Cairn E- Bikes and Dissent 133 Equipment.

The Rider Firm seeks an exceptional candidate to fill the role of HUNT Dropbar Marketing Specialist. In this full-time role, you will work in-person three days per week in our West Sussex HQ, bridging the worlds of product development, engineering, supply chain and marketing.

The right candidate for the job will be passionate about bikes and riding, and eager to serve fellow riders by creating the best possible products. We are looking for a dynamic, energetic, and innovative brand manager or marketer who has 1-3 years experience in marketing execution. Key functional areas include public/media relations, email marketing, print and digital advertising, sports marketing, event marketing, content creation, and social media marketing.