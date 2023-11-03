BikeBiz Awards 2023: And the winners are…

BikeBiz has announced the winners of the 2023 awards.
The winners have been announced throughout the day on BikeBiz’s social media channels, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
The majority of winners were chosen by our expert judging panel, who offer years of combined experience in the cycling and micromobility industry. Judges did however abstain from any award that either they or their company had been shortlisted for.
IBD of the Year and Woman of the Year were decided by a vote open to the whole cycling industry, and the Diversity Champion award was decided by the BikeBiz team.
Congratulations to all our winners, and keep an eye out for an extended feature in our December edition.
BRANDS
Bike Brand of the Year
WINNER: Tern
Runners up:
ENVE
GT
Raleigh
Scott
Yeti
P&A Brand of the Year
WINNER: SRAM
Runners up:
Fox Factory
Lezyne
Mucky Nutz
Restrap
Newcomer of the Year
WINNER: Daisy Chain Mechanics
Runners up:
Boost
Lavoie
Moment CC
TICCC
DISTRIBUTORS
Bike Distributor of the Year
WINNER: Silverfish UK
Runners up:
Ison Distribution
Saddleback
Sportline
Tandem Group Cycles
ZyroFisher
P&A Distributor of the Year
WINNER: Madison
Runners up:
Bob Elliot
Cycle Division
Extra UK
Oxford Products
Upgrade
Specialist Distributor of the Year
WINNER: Reilly Cycleworks
Runners up:
Also Bikes (Advanced UK)
AMPS Bikes
Apex Distribution
Gearmechhanger
Vialoco
RETAILERS
IBD of the Year
WINNER: Rockets and Rascals
Runners up:
Biketreks
Cycleworks Yorkshire
Don Valley Cycles
Pedal Power Scotland
Omnichannel Retailer of the Year
WINNER: Cycle Revolution
Runners up:
2Pedalz Ltd
99 Bikes
Brink
Primera
Best Retailer Services
WINNER: Cytech
Runners up:
bike.rent manager
Freewheel
Green Commute Initiative
Push
INCLUSIVITY
Woman of the Year
WINNER: Caroline Goward, Scott Sports
Runners up:
Amy Hunt, Mi-rider
Amy Marks, Parcours
Jo Penny, Our Media
Kim North, Mondraker
Cycle Advocacy Award
WINNER: Cycling UK
Runners up:
BikeRegister
Cyclescheme
Cyclewise
TotalMTB
Diversity Champion
WINNER: Bee Pedal Ready CIC
Runners up:
BA’s Diversity in the Cycling Industry
Julian Gregory, LDN Riders
Katherine Moore
Wheels For Wellbeing
MICROMOBILITY
Best Shared Transport Provider
WINNER: Beryl
Runners up:
Ginger
HumanForest
Lime
Tier
Micromobility Retailer of the Year
WINNER: Fully Charged
Runners up:
Don Skene Cycles
Kinetic Revolution
Ribble Cycles
Micromobility Brand of the Year
WINNER: Volt
Runners up:
Eovolt
Flare
MiRider
Pure Electric