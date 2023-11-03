BikeBiz Awards 2023: And the winners are…

BikeBiz has announced the winners of the 2023 awards.

The winners have been announced throughout the day on BikeBiz’s social media channels, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

The majority of winners were chosen by our expert judging panel, who offer years of combined experience in the cycling and micromobility industry. Judges did however abstain from any award that either they or their company had been shortlisted for.

IBD of the Year and Woman of the Year were decided by a vote open to the whole cycling industry, and the Diversity Champion award was decided by the BikeBiz team.

Congratulations to all our winners, and keep an eye out for an extended feature in our December edition.

BRANDS

Bike Brand of the Year

WINNER: Tern

Runners up:
ENVE
GT
Raleigh
Scott
Yeti

P&A Brand of the Year

WINNER: SRAM

Runners up:
Fox Factory
Lezyne
Mucky Nutz
Restrap

Newcomer of the Year

WINNER: Daisy Chain Mechanics

Runners up:
Boost
Lavoie
Moment CC
TICCC

DISTRIBUTORS

Bike Distributor of the Year

WINNER: Silverfish UK

Runners up:
Ison Distribution
Saddleback
Sportline
Tandem Group Cycles
ZyroFisher

P&A Distributor of the Year

WINNER: Madison

Runners up:
Bob Elliot
Cycle Division
Extra UK
Oxford Products
Upgrade

Specialist Distributor of the Year

WINNER: Reilly Cycleworks

Runners up:
Also Bikes (Advanced UK)
AMPS Bikes
Apex Distribution
Gearmechhanger
Vialoco

RETAILERS

IBD of the Year

WINNER: Rockets and Rascals

Runners up:
Biketreks
Cycleworks Yorkshire
Don Valley Cycles
Pedal Power Scotland

Omnichannel Retailer of the Year

WINNER: Cycle Revolution

Runners up:
2Pedalz Ltd
99 Bikes
Brink
Primera

Best Retailer Services

WINNER: Cytech

Runners up:
bike.rent manager
Freewheel
Green Commute Initiative
Push

INCLUSIVITY

Woman of the Year

WINNER: Caroline Goward, Scott Sports

Runners up:
Amy Hunt, Mi-rider
Amy Marks, Parcours
Jo Penny, Our Media
Kim North, Mondraker

Cycle Advocacy Award

WINNER: Cycling UK

Runners up:
BikeRegister
Cyclescheme
Cyclewise
TotalMTB

Diversity Champion

WINNER: Bee Pedal Ready CIC 

Runners up:
BA’s Diversity in the Cycling Industry
Julian Gregory, LDN Riders
Katherine Moore
Wheels For Wellbeing

MICROMOBILITY

Best Shared Transport Provider

WINNER: Beryl 

Runners up:
Ginger
HumanForest
Lime
Tier

Micromobility Retailer of the Year

WINNER: Fully Charged

Runners up:
Don Skene Cycles
Kinetic Revolution
Ribble Cycles

Micromobility Brand of the Year

WINNER: Volt

Runners up:
Eovolt
Flare
MiRider
Pure Electric

