BikeBiz Awards 2023: And the winners are…

BikeBiz has announced the winners of the 2023 awards.

The winners have been announced throughout the day on BikeBiz’s social media channels, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

The majority of winners were chosen by our expert judging panel, who offer years of combined experience in the cycling and micromobility industry. Judges did however abstain from any award that either they or their company had been shortlisted for.

IBD of the Year and Woman of the Year were decided by a vote open to the whole cycling industry, and the Diversity Champion award was decided by the BikeBiz team.

Congratulations to all our winners, and keep an eye out for an extended feature in our December edition.

BRANDS

Bike Brand of the Year



WINNER: Tern

Runners up:

ENVE

GT

Raleigh

Scott

Yeti

P&A Brand of the Year



WINNER: SRAM

Runners up:

Fox Factory

Lezyne

Mucky Nutz

Restrap

Newcomer of the Year

WINNER: Daisy Chain Mechanics

Runners up:

Boost

Lavoie

Moment CC

TICCC

DISTRIBUTORS

Bike Distributor of the Year



WINNER: Silverfish UK

Runners up:

Ison Distribution

Saddleback

Sportline

Tandem Group Cycles

ZyroFisher

P&A Distributor of the Year

WINNER: Madison

Runners up:

Bob Elliot

Cycle Division

Extra UK

Oxford Products

Upgrade

Specialist Distributor of the Year

WINNER: Reilly Cycleworks

Runners up:

Also Bikes (Advanced UK)

AMPS Bikes

Apex Distribution

Gearmechhanger

Vialoco

RETAILERS

IBD of the Year

WINNER: Rockets and Rascals

Runners up:

Biketreks

Cycleworks Yorkshire

Don Valley Cycles

Pedal Power Scotland

Omnichannel Retailer of the Year

WINNER: Cycle Revolution

Runners up:

2Pedalz Ltd

99 Bikes

Brink

Primera

Best Retailer Services

WINNER: Cytech

Runners up:

bike.rent manager

Freewheel

Green Commute Initiative

Push

INCLUSIVITY

Woman of the Year



WINNER: Caroline Goward, Scott Sports

Runners up:

Amy Hunt, Mi-rider

Amy Marks, Parcours

Jo Penny, Our Media

Kim North, Mondraker

Cycle Advocacy Award

WINNER: Cycling UK

Runners up:

BikeRegister

Cyclescheme

Cyclewise

TotalMTB

Diversity Champion

WINNER: Bee Pedal Ready CIC

Runners up:

BA’s Diversity in the Cycling Industry

Julian Gregory, LDN Riders

Katherine Moore

Wheels For Wellbeing

MICROMOBILITY

Best Shared Transport Provider

WINNER: Beryl

Runners up:

Ginger

HumanForest

Lime

Tier

Micromobility Retailer of the Year

WINNER: Fully Charged

Runners up:

Don Skene Cycles

Kinetic Revolution

Ribble Cycles

Micromobility Brand of the Year

WINNER: Volt

Runners up:

Eovolt

Flare

MiRider

Pure Electric