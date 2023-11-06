Charlie Hobbs departs Singletrack to focus on Bum Butter and Dirt Dash events

Share Facebook

Charlie Hobbs has departed Singletrack World to focus on Bum Butter and Dirt Dash events.

Hobbs says he has decided to “semi-retire really badly” because, as he puts it: “It does not cost a lot to be poor and ride your bike all day”.

In a message to BikeBiz, Hobbs explained what his next chapter will look like: “Happy Bottom Bum Butter is now a very popular chamois cream and a significant sized business. There are a lot of bums in the bicycle world and they won’t butter themselves.

“Plus the Lezyne Kinesis Dirt Dash bikepacking events that I run with round the world singlespeeder Markus Stitz are expanding too with new events in 2024. Look out for a very cool Dirt Dash on the Yorkshire coast next summer.”

Hobbs was first known as the independent niche bicycle shop keeper “Charlie The Bikemonger” that specialised in singlespeed, fatbikes and bikepacking.

He then joined Singletrack in 2019 and has looked after the media brand’s marketing and merchandising.

Hobbs added:“On the personal side, beyond business, I am leaving to spend more time with my bikes. I am going to get my dog a passport, make the most of my Brexit 90-day European allowance, load up the van and then surf and play on bikes forever, or until I die, whichever comes first.

“Singletrack has been great. By far the best PAYE job I have ever had. I would encourage everyone in the industry to support Singletrack as one of the few remaining mountain bike media outlets.

“They are so much more than a magazine, with sponsored content, display advertising, newsletters, competitions and podcasts as some of the many ways a brand can reach their turbo loyal 6,000 subscribers and 700,000 monthly unique visitors. They are a great bunch and I sincerely wish them a fun and successful future.”