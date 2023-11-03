Ribble showcases ‘The Edit’ collection at Rouleur Live

Share Facebook

Ribble Cycles has curated a collection of bikes for Rouleur Live 2023.

‘The Edit’, showcasing five models, was unveiled at London’s Truman Brewery on Thursday, November 2.

Celebrating the brand’s heritage craftsmanship, innovation and design – The Edit displays premium paint schemes and finishes that reflect artistry in custom hand-built bicycles.

This includes a bespoke ‘hand inked’ Ultimate Urban e-bike created in collaboration with London artist Vic Lee; a hand marbled Gravel SL straight from the Gravel Worlds; a distinctive etched and brushed finished Titanium Allroad prototype incorporating strokes of ‘Marble Ice’; a unique Ultra SL R Forces Edition with a military inspired design to mark the Royal British Legion’s London Poppy Day and Appeal and a sub UCI weight limit Superlight Endurance SL R complete with a mixed metallic paint finish.

All bikes exhibit artistic hand finishing techniques, attention to detail and high spec builds.

The collaboration between Ribble and award-winning ‘inkist’ Vic Lee has produced an urban e-bike hand painted by Lee and creates an art piece with a design inspired by a bike ride from the brand’s original store in Preston on Watery Lane on the banks of the River Ribble to Rouleur Live.

According to Ribble, the journey visually expresses the joy and freedom of cycling and interweaves the narrative with the cities, iconic locations, tow paths and twisting roads down to Shoreditch.

Lee has ‘inked’ the entire frame, fork, seat post and bar in his own style working on a base layer specially mixed and created to allow his work to visually pop.

The Alloy Vic Lee E special edition frame with carbon fork is built with FSA KFX SiC integrated ICR carbon flat bar, SRAM AXS XPLR 1 x 12 groupset with Hope RX Crankset and Spiderless Chainring, Hope Tech 4 Levers combined with X2 calipers and Hope floating rotors, Mavic Cosmic SL45 with Mahle X35 hub motor wheels, Pirelli Angel GT Urban, 42mm tyres, Level 3 carbon seatpost and Brooks Cambium Carved saddle.

The Ribble Endurance SL R includes the Purple Haze mixed metallic paint finish and gold decals as imagined by Ribble’s head of product, Jamie Burrow and realised by Ribble’s in-house paint specialists.

The Carbon Moncoque frame is finished with Shimano Dura Ace Di2 2×12 Groupset with a THM Clavicular chainset, Mavic Cosmic Ultimate Disc Wheelset with 26mm Pirelli P Zero Race SL TLR tyres and Selle Italia’s SLR Boost SuperFlow Tekno full carbon saddle.

The Forces Edition takes its artistic interpretation and cue from the WWII Spitfire aircraft livery adorned with Allied striping and RAF target on the green fuselage and has been designed to coincide with the launch of the Royal British legion’s London Poppy Day.

The design represents the forces and honours all service men and women.

It heralds the Poppy Appeal and biggest fundraising campaign held every November during the period of Remembrance.

The design has been applied to Ribble’s flagship road model, the aerodynamically optimised Ultra SL R. The Forces Edition features an authorised one-off Royal British Legion logo adorned Kapz Titanium Top Cap to seal the brands union.

A carbon moncoque frame, Ultra aero integrated handlebar is paired with SRAM Red AXS Aero 1 x 12 groupset with CeramicSpeed OSPW Aero System, Zipp 454 NSW Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset, Pirelli P Zero Race TLR (Classic), 30mm tyres, Ribble Ultra SL R Seatpost (10mm lay back) and a Selle Italia SLR Boost 3D Kit Carbonio Superflow 3D-printed saddle.

The all-new Allroad is a 3al/2.5v titanium frame using additive-manufactured head-tube and seat-tube clusters.

This process was specifically chosen to further enhance the design and improved aerodynamics, with internal cable routing, integrated seat clamp and the ability to blend optimised tube profiles.

Furthermore, it provides the freedom to create shapes with a high strength to weight ratio coping with more multi directional loads as well as allowing engineers to put material where required to deal with specific stresses as opposed to taking material away in a more traditional format like CNC milling.

The head tube and seatpost is paired with a carbon fork, Ribble RS-2 Prototype stem and Ribble UB-2 Prototype carbon aero handlebar, Shimano Dura Ace Di2 2 x 12 groupset, Hope RX4+ calipers and Hope road rotor brakes, Hope RD40 Carbon wheels with Pro5 hubs, Pirelli Cinturato Gravel H Classic in 35mm tyres, LEVEL 3 carbon seatpost, Selle Italia SLR Boost 3D Kit Carbonio Superflow 3D-printed saddle.

The frame is brush finished titanium with an Ice Marble fork and cockpit and completed with Ice Blue etched logo and embossed head badge.