Registrations open for COREbike 2024

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Registration for dealers, workshops and press for COREbike 2024 is now open.

COREbike offers cycling retailers the chance to see exciting new products and view ranges for the upcoming season from some of the biggest brands and distributors in the UK cycle market.

Among the returning line-up of companies to Whittlebury, there will be an expanded presence for Lyon Cycle, UltraSport, Chicken CycleKit and Pinpoint CE for the 2024 show.

Taking part at next year’s show for the first time are Royal Dutch Gazelle, Wahoo and Oakley.

Founded in 1892, Gazelle was granted its “Royal” title by Princess Margriet for the brand’s 100th anniversary.

Being one of the market-leading brands in a country that embraces cycling as much as the Netherlands does shows the high-regard Gazelle is held in.

The company now employs 450 staff to make 300,000 bikes annually with an extensive line-up of e-bike models in the range.

Mike Isaac, country manager for Gazelle, said: “As a key event in the industry calendar, we are really looking forward to being part of COREbike for the first time. The venue provides a great environment for us to showcase our latest range of e-bikes, including the new Eclipse and Medeo, along with our new GPS system, Gazelle Connect.

“The team from the UK and Netherlands are looking forward to welcoming our dealers to the show, but also excited to talk with new dealers about our brand and the dealer support we offer”.

The Gazelle team will be resident in the Melbourne room at COREbike and are promising some Dutch snacks and drinks for dealers dropping by to see them.

Read more: Factor Bikes and Paul Smith collaborate on limited edition Ostro VAM

The event will be taking place next year from 18th to 20th February, at Whittlebury Hall in Towcester, NN12 8QH.

Dealers and press can register now at: www.corebike.co.uk/registration/

The full line up and floorplan is also available on the site.