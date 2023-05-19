The top 5 jobs in the bike trade this week – 19th May

Retail store manager – Northwich

PAU Run & Ride are looking to recruit an experienced Retail Store Manager to lead the team at our Blakemere store which includes a cycle maintenance workshop and is also the hub for our website enquiries and orders. As a company our objective is to wow customers with fantastic, high quality product ranges and exceptional customer service.

This is a hugely exciting opportunity for a dynamic and capable business leader to become the face of our growing brand in Blakemere, near Northwich.

Sales and cycle mechanic – Trowbridge

Julian House is a charity dedicated to making a difference to the lives of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people in society. We run several projects and every year we help thousands of people out of homelessness, into employment, away from domestic abuse, and more.

If you’d like a real sense of job satisfaction, great career prospects and a competitive benefits package, you could be who we’re looking for!

The successful Sales and Cycle Mechanic will service, maintain, repair, build and sell bikes. You will provide excellent customer service and working with colleagues and volunteers to develop the business and support the work of Julian House.

Shop supervisor – Malvern

Dirt Works are looking for a full time shop supervisor to work in our store. We require someone that is passionate, knowledgeable and confident with all things cycling. Our existing customer base are important to us, we require someone with a genuine enthusiasm for the sport, willing to interact and share knowledge of our products. We are well known as an independent bike shop, specialising in all things high performance. We are a close knit team and strive to ‘over deliver’ when it comes to customer service and product support.

What does the role involve?

Front of house customer service

In store and online stock management

Social media marketing

Event organisation

Basic bike workshop duties

Daily communication with directors, workshop manager and part time staff

We are looking for an experienced bicycle technician to join our workshop team. Building and servicing all types of bicycles. The successful candidate will be a highly organised and motivated individual with previous industry experience, with the ability to work in a time-critical and on occasion, pressured environment. You will be a very task-focused and self-sufficient individual with meticulous attention to detail which is crucial to the role, along with a friendly manner and a can-do attitude, fitting seamlessly into the existing team.

At Lovelo, we are passionate about excellent customer service and our products. You will have a keen interest in the cycling world and will be someone that enjoys working with the public and can work as part of a team to promote the best customer experience possible.