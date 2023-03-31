Technical bikepacking brand Restrap adds Tool Pouch to product lineup

Share Facebook

Restrap, the technical bikepacking brand, is kicking off the 2023 season by adding the Tool Pouch saddle bag to its product lineup.

The small form carrying solution fits all bikes allowing riders to carry tools, inner tubes and spares no matter what kind of riding.

Made with hardwearing 1000D textured nylon and a nylon lining, the brand says the pouch is “tough against grit and grime”.

The foam cushioning helps protect tools and an internal storage sleeve is made for smaller items.

The adjustable velcro flap ensures that the pouch fits well, whether it’s packed to the brim or lightly loaded and includes reflective detailing to aid visibility during night-time riding.

Finished with the Restrap label, and made from vegan-friendly PU, the Tool Pouch is available in three colours, black, olive and orange.

Weight – 78g

Capacity – 0.6L

RRP: £32.99 / €39.99 / $49.99

The UK-based cycling accessory brand handles its own distribution in-house so retailers are advised to contact their relevant Restrap contact for more information.

As part of Restrap’s growth, the brand has continued to develop its premium dealer programme.

The programme has been hailed “a huge success” since its launch at last year’s Eurobike.

The brand now has more than 50 premium dealers across Europe, which act as an anchor point for cycling communities, rides and events while also being a touch point for customers interested in cycling and bikepacking.

Edward Kingston, sales director for Restrap, said: “Supporting multi channel retailers and expanding the premium dealer concept is our focus for 2023-2024.

“Our aims are to continue to grow the bike packing communities through stores and supporting the stores that invest in the premium dealer concept, the experience that Matt and Nick bring as sales agents is going to be invaluable to support our growth plans“