Restrap expands premium dealer programme with two dedicated sales agents in the UK

Restrap, the technical bikepacking specialists, has announced the appointments of two new dedicated sales agents in the UK.

Matt Wrigley and Nick Jupp will support UK sales after the company took trade and distribution in-house last year.

Wrigley has been working for 14 years in the bike trade, both at retail level for bike shops in Yorkshire, including Chevin Cycles.

A sales agent with Orbea since 2014, he will be celebrating his 10th year with the company next year.

He said: “I’m very happy to be working with a genuine Yorkshire based brand who are passionate about the products that are all made here in Yorkshire.”

Nick Jupp has been an agent for 15 years in the bike and outdoor trades covering Scotland.

He also looks after Orbea bikes for Scotland, Silva navigation and lighting, and Smartwool merino apparel and socks.

Jupp said: “I am very excited to be working with Restrap. I liked the ideas and the brand feel, but when I visited the head office and factory in Leeds, I was blown away at the attention to detail and to see what Restrap produces in that one building, first hand. This is a great opportunity for retailers to offer this quality product in store.”

Restrap’s premium dealer programme has been hailed “a huge success” since its launch at last year’s Eurobike.

The brand now has more than 50 premium dealers across Europe, which act as an anchor point for cycling communities, rides and events while also being a touch point for customers interested in cycling and bikepacking.

Edward Kingston, sales director for Restrap, said: “Supporting multi channel retailers and expanding the premium dealer concept is our focus for 2023-2024.

“Our aims are to continue to grow the bike packing communities through stores and supporting the stores that invest in the premium dealer concept, the experience that Matt and Nick bring as sales agents is going to be invaluable to support our growth plans“