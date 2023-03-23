Pierer New Mobility UK bolsters team with two new appointments

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pierer New Mobility UK (PNM) has bolstered its team with new appointments in sales administration and account management.

Rachel Bazeley has joined as a sales service administration specialist and Martyn Hoyle is set to take up the role of area sales service manager from next month.

Bazeley joins PNM from the motorcycle side of the business and will now be dedicated to bicycles.

She has a wealth of experience and knowledge of existing internal systems and processes and will be a key part of the team as the business grows.

Bazeley will be dealer-facing and is responsible for availability, order processing and order book management.

Matt Walker, managing director at PNM, said: “Rachel is a perfect fit for the PNM UK team, she has extensive knowledge of how the business operates and is an efficient operator.

“As we recruit more dealers for the brands we have an increased requirement for back office management.

“Rachel will manage this and provide support not only to our sales team, but also to dealers.”

Hoyle, who is set to join on Monday, April 17, has been in the cycle industry for more than 20 years.

Throughout his career he has held technician roles within IBDs, been a demo coordinator at Cannondale and an account manager with the Santa Cruz brand at Jungle.

He is well known on the World Cup Downhill Mountain Bike circuit, previously serving as a technician on the Santa Cruz Syndicate and Madison Saracen teams.

Hoyle has also operated his own IBD, The Bicycle Company, before joining up with Poole-based retailer Rockets & Rascals as general manager nearly 10 years ago.

Read more: Smart bike brand Wattbike launches Hub+ subscription

Ash Clark, head of sales at PNM, said: “I am extremely pleased to welcome Martyn to the team.

“I have known Martyn for several years and his knowledge of the industry, both retail and distribution, and technical aspects of the trade is second to none.

“Martyn is an extremely passionate cyclist and shares our obsession with product. He’ll be an invaluable asset to the PNM UK team and we are very much looking forward to him starting with us”

PNM brands GasGas and Husqvarna are entering the UK e-bike market for the first time in 2023. Any retailers interested in becoming a dealer should contact Ash Clark at ash.clark@pmag.com