Fara Cycling unveils new range of colours inspired by landscapes of Norway

Fara Cycling, the independent Norwegian bike brand, has launched a new range of colours across its F/Road, F/Gravel and F/All-Road bikes.

Each colour pays homage to natural landscapes and environments, with a nod towards Fara’s homeland, Norway.

The new colours include Forest Fog, North Sea, Strand and Solstice, all of which are now available in the Fara Bike Builder, an interactive tool enabling customers to customise and purchase their own model.

Fara’s original colourways of Morell Red, Fjord Green also remain available in the Bike Builder, while Ride Ready bikes are still available in Fjord Green, Black Metal and Winter Sky, across three different builds in each model – shipped within 72-hours.

“As part of our drive towards simplicity, we have chosen a path of a limited colour scheme that evolves over time,” explained Fara Cycling marketing director Jørgen T. Helland.

“We use the same colours across all three models rather than limiting riders with certain designs on certain frames only, introducing new inspirations and removing others as we move forward.

“When looking for inspiration we turned to everything that surrounds us when we’re out exploring on two wheels. Led by the landscapes of Norway but also colours native to environments all around the world where riders do what they love.”

The Fara range is focused on three models: the F/Road, F/All-Road and F/Gravel, each carrying the brand’s core DNA of “simplistic yet innovative Scandinavian design”.

Each model is available in one of three ‘Series’, offering off-the-peg builds with varying groupsets and builds.

Fara Cycling also recently rolled out its Premium Partner Program, launching its first retail partnership with Barcelona’s L’Equipier.

More retail partners are to be announced in due course.

For more information on the Fara Cycling range, visit faracycling.com.