Smart bike brand Wattbike launches Hub+ subscription

Smart bike brand Wattbike has launched Hub+, a premium subscription version of its indoor training app.

Wattbike Hub+ will be available as a subscription option alongside the smart bike brand’s existing free Hub app.

The premium subscription version of its indoor training app delivers workout customisation, improved integration with third-party apps and exclusive training content.

Wattbike Hub+ subscribers will be able to unlock premium features such as the ability to personalise their progression with the mobile-friendly workout builder; custom workouts can be created, shared and exported to Zwift and other third-party training apps.

It’s also possible to export workouts created in Hub+ to a bike computer, enabling indoor training outdoors.

Exclusive training content will also be available for Hub+ subscribers for all types of bike rider and fitness enthusiast.

Duncan Bradley, chief product and brand officer at Wattbike, said: “We know our customers are intrinsically motivated to achieve their fitness goals.

“Performance is personal, whether it’s about professional achievement, fitness goals or taking care of mental health or rebuilding strength after injury.

“With the launch of Hub+ we are helping our customers achieve those goals with more control of their training.”

Workout Builder

This new tool is designed with ease in mind, with simple drag-and-drop segment blocks that can be configured in-app on a user’s tablet (iOS and Android compatible).

There’s also the ability to fine-tune individual targets specific to different training variables such as %FTP, %THR, cadence and HR.

Workout Sharing

Workouts can be shared with other Hub+ user via channels such as WhatsApp, email, SMS and Airdrop.

If the workout is edited after it’s been shared, it’ll automatically update for other users. It also works the other way round so users can receive pre-made workouts from friends, coaches or Wattbike partners.

Workout Export

Workout Export gives users the flexibility to complete custom workouts on Zwift and other third-party apps. These can also be exported to bike computers to train outdoors.

Exclusive training content

Users can unlock extra training content including training plans, workouts and challenges in addition to the existing free workouts.

Wattbike works with athletes and sports scientists to ensure the most up-to-date and innovative research is shared with premium users.

Andy McCorkell, Wattbike Head of Product, said: “The new tools that Hub+ gives our users is what they’ve asked for and more.

“Wattbike has once again proven that we are the ones to beat when it comes to the most user-friendly but powerful indoor training solutions – and this is only the beginning of the exciting developments that we’re working on for our new subscription model.”

The original Wattbike Hub remains free and will still offer workouts, plans, Grand Tour climbs, benchmark tests and pedalling effectiveness score technology.

Wattbike users will be able to access Hub+ free for 30 days to trial the features.

Hub+ is available at £7.99 per month or £79.99 annually.

The Wattbike Hub+ app is available now and is compatible with iOS and Android devices.