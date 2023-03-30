Shimano issues recall of certain Pro Vibe alloy stems

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Shimano has issued a product recall on certain batches of its Pro Vibe alloy stems.

Following the discovery that these batches can develop cracks in particular conditions, Shimano is issuing a stop riding and recall notice on all Pro Vibe alloy stems, sold since May 2020.

The products affected by the recall can be identified by the prominent silver ‘V’ branding on the faceplate of the stem and the forward-facing mounting bolts.

The affected stems can suffer from corrosion which leads to cracks forming in the clamping area of the fork steerer tube.

If the crack is not detected by the user in time, it could grow until complete separation of the stem. If this happens while riding, the user could lose control of the bicycle and fall, posing a risk of injury to the user in a crash.

According to Pro, no other stems are affected by the recall, including the Vibe carbon stem.

Owners of the affected stems are advised to contact the dealer from whom the stem was originally purchased and return it.

Dealers have been authorised to provide a replacement stem, depending on availability, or offer a refund.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “Shimano would like to reiterate the company’s commitment to rider safety and dedication to producing industry leading products.

“We sincerely apologise for failing to live up to these standards and for any inconvenience caused by the recall.”

Procedure of checking if stem is affected

Step 1: Was the stem purchased in or after May 2020?

No: The stem is not affected, and you can continue to use it

Yes: Proceed to step 2

Step 2: Does the stem have AL7075 marking on the underside?

No: The stem is affected, please contact your PRO distributor for a replacement or refund

Yes: Proceed to step 3a

Step 3a: Remove the handlebar and proceed to step 3b

Step 3b: Does the stem have one of the following codes on the left-hand side (FF, FI, FC, FG, FA, EF, EK, EE, ED, EH)?

No: The stem is not affected, and you can continue to use it

Yes: The stem is affected, please contact your PRO distributor for a replacement or refund

Read more: Three months until The National Cycling Show returns to the NEC

The full list of affected products is listed below: