Three months until The National Cycling Show returns to the NEC

The countdown to The National Cycling Show continues as it is now three months until the event takes place at the NEC, Birmingham, from June 17 to 18, 2023.

Thousands of cycling enthusiasts are expected to visit the two day event, packed full of features, leading athletes and speakers alongside the latest cycling products and brands.

The show is described as “a one stop event for cycling enthusiasts, people looking to take their first pedal in the sport, cycle commuters, athletes and leisure riders”.

Hosts Rebecca Charlton, Anna Glowinski and Jez Cox will be chatting to athletes, speakers, ambassadors and influencers about their cycling experiences.

Olympians Sir Chris Hoy and Ed Clancy OBE are just two of the athletes who will be talking about cycling’s latest issues on The Road and Track Stage, sponsored by Freewheel Holidays, plus Kriss Kyle on the MTB, BMX and Gravel Stage.

There are also plenty of retail opportunities to shop the latest gear, tech, bikes and accessories.

Some of the brands confirmed to be attending the show include Atherton Racing, Marin, Yeti, Niner, Shand, Shark e-bikes, Wheelbase, Fenwick’s, Huffy, Niner, Vaast, ARCC, Forestal, Reilly Cycleworks, Campagnolo Clothing and SIS.

There is also set to be varied interactive features such as a meet and greet zone, Fusion Freestyle Performances by Fusion Extreme, The Bike Clinic by Spokes People, Cytech and Rehook, Wheels for All Hub, Bikepacking and Adventure Biking Zone, Coaching and Training Zone by Rowe and King, Brand Showcase Alley sponsored by SIS, and a Her Spirit Strength Zone.

Day tickets cost £10 per person with weekend passes available for £18 per person.

This is the second National Cycling Show at the NEC following on from last years inaugural event which saw thousands attend across the weekend.

For more information, visit: nationalcyclingshow.com