Starling Cycles to rebrand as Puffin Pedallers due to legal issues

Starling Cycles, the Bristol-based steel mountain bike brand, has rebranded as Puffin Pedallers due to legal issues with the old name.

The official launch of Puffin Pedallers, from Friday, March 31, will see the brand’s website updated, a new merch line and all production bikes now shipped with the new name and branding.

Joe McEwan, Puffin CEO, said in a video posted to the brand’s YouTube channel: “We’ve moved into a new facility and it’s kind of like a rebirth, the company is changing, we’re growing. It felt like the right time to change our name.

“We’ve also kind of been forced by a big UK company who don’t like us using the name Starling.”

Puffin Pedallers says it will work with media titles worldwide to remove any references to the “old” brand and replace them with the new name.

There will also be a product recall on all out-of-date, old-generation graphics, replacing them with updated Puffin graphics free of charge (admin, import, local taxes and shipping costs apply).

McEwan added: “We’ve also promised, scout’s honour, that we won’t ever, ever say the name of our old company in public ever again, either in person or online.

“And we’ve been asked to politely request that our customers and members of the press, dealers or distributors respect this request and make the same commitment.”

All Puffin Pedallers models will be available in Enduro and Trail modes using an adjustable shock mount.

Customers need to choose their mode when they order, and should they decide to change they’ll need to switch suspension but won’t need a completely new frame.

The brand’s frames offer the following rear travel options:

Puffin Circus (29″) – 135mm or 150mm

Puffin Improbability (Mixed Wheel) – 135mm or 165mm

Puffin Gathering (27.5″)- 130mm or 160mm

All Puffin frames are built using a single pivot and steel design and the new model names are inspired by the names given to collections of Puffins.

For further updates, please refer to www.starlingcycles.com