Kids Ride Shotgun launch off-road balance bike with optional Magura MT4 rear brake

Kids Ride Shotgun has entered the bike market with the launch of its new Dirt Hero off-road balance bike

Known for introducing kids to mountain biking through the shotgun child seats, the brand’s new runner bike is the next step in a parents’ pathway to raising an MTB kid – designed to unlock the trails for toddlers.

Dan Necklen, co-founder of Kids Ride Shotgun, said: “We’ve noticed a growing number of balance bike families hitting the trails, but we know it can be hard for parents to find a runner bike that’s up to the task.

“That’s why we set out to create a bike that would open up riding off-road for balance bike kids, enabling them to experience the stoke of mountain biking from an earlier age.”

Equipped to take 12” or 14” Vee-Tire wrapped wheelsets, and with an optional Magura MT4 rear disc brake with rotor guard, Kids Ride Shotgun say the Dirt Hero is “no ordinary balance bike, it’s a down-scaled enduro machine”.

Stuart Munro, product manager at Kids Ride Shotgun, said: “We chose Magura for the Dirt Hero because of the power, reliability, and most importantly, class-leading lever reach adjustment.

“The MT4, paired with the HC1 lever, is perfect for little hands. Also, the 12” – 14” convertibility helps kids avoid the big leap from 12” to 16” pedal bikes, creating a smoother transition, and giving them more time on a bike they’re comfortable with so that they love riding.”

The Dirt Hero balance bike is designed for children aged two to five and features a sealed headset, thru axles, removable footpad, and progressive geometry.

The bike effectively grows with the rider thanks to the replaceable drop-outs that extend the reach of the bike for the larger 14” wheel size. It can also run as a mullet and go 14” on the front, 12” on the rear.

The bike weighs in at 4kg for the 12” unbraked version, and is priced at £290 – with the 14” wheel set and Magura MT4 brake as optional extras.

The Dirt Hero is available in-store and online, and comes with three customisable top-tube skins.

Kids Ride Shotgun is distributed by Extra in the UK, and Extra’s subsidiary Cyclex in Ireland.

UK bike retailers can order the full range of Kids Ride Shotgun products from www.extrauk.co.uk or for dealers in Ireland www.cyclexie.ie or by contacting their local area sales manager.