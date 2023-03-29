Bicycle Association announces advisory board to support diversity in cycling

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Bicycle Association (BA) has announced the creation of an independent Diversity Advisory Board.

The Advisory Board’s main objective is to track progress with implementing the project’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) action plan, offering relevant perspectives and schools of thought in response to the challenges and barriers for implementation.

The Board will also engage in advocacy work and is invited to make recommendations to the BA’s governance group on diversity, equity and inclusion in the context of its wider strategy.

The Advisory Board group consists of twelve leaders in the world of cycling and active travel.

The Bicycle Association is delighted by the commitment of this group and confident that the collective experience in DEI will help the BA deliver the objectives of its Diversity project.

The Board will be chaired by Nikki Hawyes, managing director of Cannondale.

Sally Middlemiss, the BA’s inclusion lead, said: “The industry has responded strongly to our call for greater diversity in our workforce, with over 40 companies signing our Diversity Pledge so far.

“Our Advisory Board represents an important element of our long-term strategy, amplifying our reach and resonance and guiding our actions to help us achieve real impact over time, showing that ‘diversity wins’ and that our industry will grow and flourish by more closely reflecting the diversity in society.”

Nikki Hawyes, Managing Director of Cannondale and Advisory Board Chair, said: “Throughout my career, I’ve often been in industries and teams where I am in a minority group.

“At times I have been disadvantaged because I am female. This is what drives me to support DEI initiatives so I can give my time and experience helping other minority groups have a voice and be heard.”

Read more: Jarred Gibb joins Batribike as sales manager

Georgia Yexley, Founder of Loud Mobility and Advisory Board member, said: ”It’s encouraging to see the Bicycle Association launch and invest in a long term project, seeking to improve diversity in the cycling industry.

“I’m hopeful that this work will be rooted in data-driven evidence, paired with accountability and proactive action.

“By starting with an honest review of the current state of diversity, equity and inclusion, the industry at large can best identify, and then deconstruct the barriers currently in place. I’m proud to be a friendly challenger on the steering committee.”

The Advisory Board Members are: