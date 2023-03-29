Jarred Gibb joins Batribike as sales manager

Share Facebook

Batribike has announced the appointment of Jarred Gibb as Sales Manager.

Gibb brings a wealth of cycling industry experience, with dedication to customer service and effective business growth.

Luke Pearson, Batribike managing director, said: “I would like to welcome Jarred to the Batribike Team.

“I have worked with Jarred previously and his knowledge of the cycle retail sector will help to drive our growth and future success.”

With this appointment Batribike looks to continue the growth of the brand, while further supporting and developing its dealer network.

Jarred can be contacted on jarred.gibb@batribike.com

As part of its growth, earlier this year the brand launched a new Dealer Loyalty Scheme, which will reward dealers with discount vouchers to spend on subsequent bike purchases.

The dedicated Batribike Loyalty Scheme aims to thank dealers for their support. When a dealer buys a bike with battery, and pays within terms, they are issued with a voucher to the value of 10% of that invoice.

The voucher can then be used against future bike purchases and is valid for three months from issue.

Pearson said: “We value our dealers, and look for different ways to support them, if they are selling bikes, then we are too.

“Following the success of our Autumn offer, we wanted to create something that was beneficial to both Batribike and our loyal dealers. The new scheme gives dealers an extra discount on top of the existing margins.”

“Batribike dealers on Silver and Gold level plans already get a dedicated web page with SEO targeting their local area. Alongside this is the industry-leading three-year warranty on battery and motor. We believe that we offer a great all-round package to dealers.”

For further information on becoming a Batribike dealer, contact the Batribike office on info@batribike.com 01427 787774 or use the dealer opportunities form on the website https://batribike.com/contact-us/dealer-opportunities.