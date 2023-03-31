The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 31st March

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Senior Sales Advisor – Giant Store Camden

The successful candidate will often be the first point of contact with our customers so a warm, professional, attentive style of communication will be required in this customer-facing role.

As part of a small team, reporting to the store owner/manager, you will work with other team members in a collaborative style drawing upon the team’s strengths to ensure we offer the best possible advice and service to our customers. As a business focused on continual improvement, we value your contribution and ideas in shaping how we grow and develop to better meet the need of our diverse customer base.

Duties include greeting customers, identifying and addressing the wants and needs of our customers, advising on suitable products and services, dealing with telephone and email enquiries, assisting the manager with the day-to-day running of the store, and ensuring that the product is effectively merchandised.

Lead Mechanic – 3 Peaks Cycles Ltd

3 Peaks Cycles is an independently owned cycle shop in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales town of Settle, a superb area for road cycling, mountain biking and an active outdoor lifestyle. We sell many different types of bikes and all sorts of clothing and accessories to go with them. Alongside this we run a small but busy café noted for selling the best coffee in town.

We are looking to recruit an experienced workshop mechanic.

If you are an experienced bike mechanic and are keen to take the next step as the lead mechanic in a busy, exciting and dynamic environment, wanting to share your passion for cycling, then 3 Peaks Cycles wants you. You will need to ensure that bikes leave your workshop ready for optimum performance and ensure you and your team offer great customer service, as well as demonstrating exceptional technical knowledge.

Senior Sales Expert (eBikes) – Fully Charged

Driving the eBike revolution since 2014, Fully Charged is the UK’s leading multi-channel eBike specialist retailer, offering individuals, families and businesses the opportunity to get charged and stay charged with a best-in-class experience, whether in one of our stores or online. Our growing team of passionate eBike experts offer advice, support and service on a carefully curated catalogue of premium electric bikes and electric cargo bikes from the world’s best manufacturers.

Fully Charged can be summed up in four memorable mantras; no matter what our team does, we do it thoughtfully, skilfully, playfully, and tastefully.

Responsibilities include providing expert advice and guidance through our unique sales attitude of ‘Tell don’t Sell’, actively co-running weekly sales meetings, visual merchandising with strong attention to detail, and helping to educate and train junior Sales Members.

Workshop Mechanic – Swinley Bike Hub

Swinley Bike Hub sits at the trail head of the Swinley Forest Trail Centre, Berkshire, RG12 7QW. Swinley Bike Hub is an independently owned business that is looking to grow our workshop and workshop services. We have a culture of embracing the forest that surrounds us and we are looking to hire into our team a mechanic to manage our fleet and to grow our customer servicing portfolio.

As Mechanic, you are responsible for supporting the workshop manager to manage our 100 bike fleet, and to onboard, service and engage with our customers on their bike servicing.

Tasks include managing the Vitus & Trek hire and demo fleet whilst supporting the workshop manager,

managing daily repair workload and working with wider team across the business in daily activities, and workshop calendar management and monitoring lead times to ensure growth of customer base and workshop efficiency.

Junior Sales Guru (eBikes) – Fully Charged

Our growing team of passionate eBike experts offer advice, support and service on a carefully curated catalogue of premium electric bikes and electric cargo bikes from the world’s best manufacturers.

Fully Charged can be summed up in four memorable mantras; no matter what our team does, we do it thoughtfully, skilfully, playfully, and tastefully. Currently we are a dedicated team who are now looking to grow our business and remain number one in the industry during this exciting electric revolution.

Knowledge of cycling for this role would be desirable, but a willingness to learn if you don’t is essential. We’ve got all the tools (and the e-bikes), you just need to be excited to learn. You also must be customer service focused above all else, making sure every single experience a customer is awesome and seamless every time they come into the Fully Charged Showroom.

You will have the unique opportunity to learn and develop in a dynamic Sales team of experts helping to pave the Future Transport Culture.