Saddleback house show returns for 2023 

Saddleback has announced the return of its in-house trade show for 2023.

The Bristol-based distributor will be welcoming dealers to its warehouse and offices on September 12-13 this year, with plans to showcase brands, launch new products, and welcome some professional riders.

Last year’s event featured food and drink trucks, products highlights from some of Saddleback’s biggest brands, and workshops to help dealers learn more about the brands on offer.

Saddleback said: “The season is well and truly underway; Monuments have been claimed, beach-front battles won and it’s only the beginning. With the events calendar filling up fast, we hope you can save the date of the Saddleback House Show 2023.

“Kicking proceeding off on September 12 with a day filled with product launches, embargoed goodies galore, a veritable treasure trove of brand talks and a smorgasbord of culinary delights to choose from (last year’s Taco and Pizza trucks were a huge success), the House Show is the premium cycling trade show. The evening is packed with interviews with the industry movers, chats with international cycling superstars and good times around the Sidi Bar.

“Wednesday continues happenings with more brand talks, rubbing shoulders with the professionals that push these incredible products to the max and getting intimate with workshops. Last years’ Chris King workshop was packed with attendees looking to gleam precious insights into the beautifully machined cycling marque, absorbing servicing technique and tricks throughout.”

“September 12 and 13. Save the date. This is a trade show you do not want to miss.”

Brands in the Saddleback portfolio include: Pivot Cycles, Enve, Push Suspension, Wolf Tooth, TLD, Chris King, Castelli, and Sportful.

Last year’s event was attended by pro riders Bernard Kerr, Jenna Hastings and Ed Masters.

Formal invites will be sent out in the coming months.