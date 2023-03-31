Tailfin unveils new Top Tube Pack range

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Tailfin has unveiled its new Top Tube Pack, expanding its lineup of bikepacking accessories.

After more than two years of development, this is Tailfin’s first bag made to fit the top tube adding to its pannier, cage and down tube products.

The Top Tube Packs will be available with either a zip-opening or a magnetic flip-lid option.

The zip model will come in 0.8, 1.1 and 1.5 litre capacities with the flip-lid available in 1.1 and 1.5 litre versions

Tailfin said that although there are many excellent top tube storage solutions available, all suffered from at least one of the “fundamental problems” found during the brand’s R&D.

Some of the issues identified included, instability, knee rub, frame rub, bulging when loaded, waterproofing, mounting system, and aesthetics

The number one issue they found was the propensity for unwanted movement, be it due to terrain-based vibrations or rider interaction.

To address this Tailfin Top Tube Packs will come with the a redesign of the brand’s V-Mount Technology, as found on its existing Downtube Packs.

These V-Mounts feature a completely revised design for dedicated use, forming “a robust structure capable of withstanding any knocks from the rider alongside remaining locked in place regardless of riding conditions and terrain”.

To address knee rub and frame rub, Tailfin used extensive research and body mapping and decided offering different sizes of the bag was the best solution for riders.

For waterproofing, the range uses a revised, lighter version of Tailfin’s Hypalon/Diamond Ripstop Nylon mix to create a weather-proof pack.

All packs feature a 3D welded construction process, eliminating any potential weak points for water to get in.

Tailfin Top Tube Packs can be mounted using the supplied TPU straps or bolt-on attachment with compatible frames.

The V-Mount hardware provides two bolt-on configurations to place the pack exactly where you want it.

In addition, the rubber boots of the V-Mount system are pre-cut to retain and allow the bolts to pass through neatly. This also allows for the load to be spread away from the frame’s riv-nuts, minimising any potential damage when carrying heavier loads.

A spokesperson for Tailfin said: “Here at Tailfin, we feel that riders shouldn’t put up with equipment that compromises performance, so we focus on creating products that work better than anything else.

“Existing top tube packs often fall short in design and functionality, leaving riders with a suboptimal experience.

“With our new range of Top Tube Packs, we aim to eliminate these issues and annoyances and offer a complete selection that caters to all types of cycling, from road to gravel and mountain biking.”

Read more: Saddleback house show returns for 2023

Tailfin suggested use cases

0.8 Litre Zip: Road, gravel or any application if knee rub is normally an issue

1.1 Litre Zip/Flip: Road, gravel, MTB

1.5 Litre Zip/Flip: MTB or any application if more space is required and knee rub isn’t an issue

Specifications

Colour: Tailfin Black

Volume: 0.8, 1.1 and 1.5-litre

Materials: Hypalon/Ripstop Nylon

Weights (strap/bolt-on) :

0.8 Litre Zip – 150g/138g

1.1 Litre Zip – 165g/154g

1.5 Litre Zip – 190g/178g

1.1 Litre Flip – 179g/167g

1.5 Litre Flip – 199g/187g

Pricing (RRP):

0.8 Litre Zip – £52/$65/€60

1.1 Litre Zip – £55/$70/€65

1.5 Litre Zip – £60/$75/€70

1.1 Litre Flip – £60/$75/€70

1.5 Litre Flip – £65/$80/€75

Products are available to pre-order with shipping scheduled for week commencing Monday, April 25.