Steed Bikes unveils new eco focused Woodland Green Thoroughbred bike

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Steed Bikes has unveiled a new Woodland Green colourway in its Thoroughbred style.

Working in partnership with International Tree Foundation, the company has pledged to plant two trees for every Woodland Green bike it sells.

Founder Ian Steed said: “Cycling is already a great way to reduce your carbon footprint, but our business still adds to carbon emissions through our manufacturing and supply chain processes.

“We launch our Woodland Green limited edition bike at a time of climate crisis and mass global deforestation. By planting two trees for every Woodland Green bike we sell we can help decrease atmospheric carbon, increase biodiversity and support local communities.

“We’re proud to partner with International Tree Foundation who not only plant trees but also endeavour to safeguard the circa 350 million people around the world who depend directly on forests for their livelihood.”

Priced at £475, the Woodland Green Thoroughbred is a classic, single-speed city bike designed for smooth, swift, and stylish travel thanks to its high tensile diamond-shaped frame and balanced gearing.

Built with comfort, reliability, and responsive handling in mind, the Woodland Green Thoroughbred is also available in three alternative colourways, including striking saffron yellow, dreamy Atlantic blue and slick Onyx black.

Read more: British e-bike brand Volt launches next generation Infinity model

Steed Bikes was a runner-up at the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto. The company was nominated for the Newcomer of the Year award, which was won by UK micromobility company Bo.

Steed Bikes’ nomination said: “Steed Bikes makes swift, smooth and stylish single speeds. Its bikes are designed to recapture that joyful sense of freedom and adventure. Built to last, with branded components and a lifetime guarantee, they meet a much-needed industry demand for a beautiful, reliable bike at a widely accessible price.”

For more information go to www.steedbikes.com.