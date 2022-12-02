TSG and Ison Distribution sign sponsorship agreement with Adrenaline Alley

Share Facebook

Safety gear brand TSG and UK distributor Ison Distribution have announced a sponsorship agreement with the venue at Adrenaline Alley.

Adrenaline Alley is Europe’s largest Action Sports Venue and boasts a unique combination of ramps, foam pits and training areas catering for new riders, world champions and future Olympians alike.

The sporting facility enables anyone from complete beginners right through to Olympic medallists to enjoy their chosen sport and develop their abilities all year round. The riders and skaters who travel from all over the world to visit Adrenaline Alley form a core user sector for the high-performance safety gear that TSG produces.

Mandy Young MBE DL, Adrenaline Alley’s co-founder and chief executive, said: “With the rising costs of running indoor facilities, especially those as large as ours, we are extremely grateful to work in partnership with other organisations that support the charity and help us to remain sustainable. This means we can continue to have a positive impact on the lives of so many.

“TSG is a fantastic brand for us to partner with as our values are very much aligned. While we focus on providing a safe environment for action sports, TSG focus on safely protecting the individuals who take part in them.

“We also already act as one of the main training facilities for a number of TSG’s team riders including BMX freestyle Olympic Bronze Medallist, Declan Brooks, and aspiring Team GB athletes Ashley Finlay and Sasha Pardoe.”

TSG products are available from quality bicycle and skate shops throughout the UK via Ison Distribution.

Set up in its current location in 2006 by Young and her son, John Chard-Young, Adrenaline Alley is located at 6 Priors Haw Rd, Corby, N’hants, NN17 5JG, and covers a six-acre site with over 120,000 ft2 of ramp areas.