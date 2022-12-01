Cut Media appointed video content supplier for 2023 World Championships in Scotland 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sports content studio Cut Media has been appointed as the video supplier for the combined UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland next year.

Based in Glasgow, Cut Media was founded by former professional MTB rider Stu Thompson, developing into a global media studio, working with clients like Red Bull, Monster Energy, Strava and Adidas.

Cut has now been tasked with being the official supplier of exclusive video and image content to help tell the story of the Worlds leading up to the event.

The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will be the first of its kind, as 13 different disciplines will be combined into a single 11-day event in Scotland, ranging from track cycling to BMX and downhill. This new combined cycling Worlds event will then take place every four years.

Rob Arbuthnot, head of marketing and communications at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships said: “Having an agency with not only great cycling heritage but a track record for delivering incredible content that Cut Media has established and honed over many years is so exciting for us.

“Cut Media are master storytellers and we are delighted to have them showcase both the excitement and thrill of this momentous event for Scotland but also imaginatively capture the power of the bike and what it means in so many ways!”

Cut has racked up more than 200 million YouTube views with its Danny MacAskill videos, and recently released the innovative ‘World’s Best FPV Drone Shot?’ video with Red Bull, capturing an urban downhill race in one continuous shot.

This ground-breaking video has racked up almost 6 million views and has been awarded Short-form Content Of The Year at the prestigious Broadcast Sport Awards and silver for Best Original Content at SportsPro OTT Awards.

Read more: British e-bike brand Volt launches next generation Infinity model

Stu Thomson, founder and CEO of Cut Media said: “We’re really excited and proud to be a key part of the biggest ever global cycling event, especially as it’s here on our home turf.

“Cut Media has grown and evolved over recent years to work across multiple different major sports with brands and events on a global scale, yet our heritage in cycling and our roots in Scotland remain hugely important to us.

“The opportunity to tell the story of the first ever combined UCI World Championships and to promote the Power Of The Bike is one we’re massively looking forward to getting stuck into!”