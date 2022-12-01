British e-bike brand Volt launches next generation Infinity model

Share Facebook

Volt has today launched the new Infinity e-bike.

The British e-bike brand says the bike is its ‘most advanced e-bike yet and a significant evolution of its much-loved predecessor’.

Mirroring updates across the 2022 editions of Volt’s range of e-bikes, the brand says the design of the Infinity combines engineering excellence with contemporary design. With an integrated yet removable battery and brushed aluminium frame, the Infinity makes for a sleek, understated high-end e-bike.

The Infinity’s intuitive Shimano Steps drive system reads and matches riders’ effort, providing power that blends into every rider’s style. Combining the power of this motor with the intelligence of the fully automatic electric Shimano Alfine 8-speed gears, Volt says the Infinity is its most sophisticated bike yet.

With its Alexrim reinforced wheels, Shimano disc brakes, and Velo produced saddle, the Infinity’s high-quality components aim to provide riders with comfort and reliability. The onboard Shimano cycling computer allows users to control the system and turn on the lights remotely at the touch of a button.

Volt founder and owner James Metcalfe said: “The team and I are particularly proud of the Infinity, it reflects Volt’s commitment to iteration and improvement in every step of the process, with a sleek new design and a technical overhaul.

“We wanted to build a hybrid that pushed the boundaries, integrating the Shimano Steps drive system to deliver powerful and efficient engineering encased in the bike’s elegant design.

“Everyone at Volt has worked tirelessly to create a fully automatic bike which delivers a premium experience for every rider. We can’t wait to see what the public thinks as we take the Infinity to market.“

Volt Infinity:

– Range of 90+ miles

– Three-four hr charge time

– 250-Watt Shimano Steps Motor

– Weighs 21 KG without battery / 23.6 KG with

– Alexrim DP20 Aluminium double wall reinforced rims

– Shimano 8 speed Alfine Di2 gears

– Shimano S700 Alfine hydraulic disc brakes

– Key fob immobiliser

– A host of other features from Spaninga lights to an Abus integrated frame-lock

The Volt Infinity, starting from £2,999, is available from www.voltbikes.co.uk and a network of independent bike stores nationwide.