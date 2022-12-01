Government approves new tariff rates for two Chinese e-bike exporters

Share Facebook

The Government has approved the Trade Remedies Authority’s (TRA) recommendation that two China-based electrical bicycle and tricycle manufacturers be given new exporter status and be allowed to pay a lower import tariff rate to export their products to the UK.

The new exporters, Jinhua Otmar Technology Co Limited, PRC, and Jinhua Seno Technology Co Limited, PRC, will now pay an anti-dumping tariff rate of 16.2%, rather than the 62.1% they previously had to pay.

Their new exporter status came into effect yesterday, Wednesday 30th November. They will still have to pay a countervailing duty, meaning the combined duty for the new exporters will move from 79.3% to 33.4%.

The UK e-bike market was worth £280 million in sales in 2020 and this is expected to triple by 2024. The change in tariff rate is expected to help meet demand in this growing market by making it possible for these new exporters to enter the UK fairly and by providing a wider range of options to UK consumers.

The TRA, an executive non-departmental public body, sponsored by the Department for International Trade, published its initial recommendation in a Statement of Essential Facts and interested parties had 21 days following its publication to comment on the review.

New exporter reviews allow new exporters to enter the UK market at a fair rate, rather than being penalised for not taking part in the original investigation. In this case, the TRA recommended that:

– The applicants are new exporters

– They should pay a non-sampled, co-operating overseas exporter anti-dumping amount of 16.2%, rather than the 62.1% they currently have to pay

– The new rate should be backdated to the initiation of the review on 23 June 2022.

The Secretary of State for International Trade’s full decision can be read here, while the TRA’s final recommendation can be read here.