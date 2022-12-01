December edition of BikeBiz magazine now available

Share Facebook

The December edition of BikeBiz is now live.

LOOKING BACK

Was 2022 a positive year for the bike industry? That’s the question I’ve been pondering as we pulled together this year’s final edition of BikeBiz, and my conclusion: inconclusive.

On the surface, it could be tempting to dismiss 2022 as another lost year, defined by the long-lasting impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, exacerbated by a cost-of-living crisis and war in Europe.

As I write this, we’ve just heard that the UK has fallen into recession, and that household spending power has fallen to the same levels as 2013 – almost decade of growth gone. Yet amidst the uncertainty and missed opportunities, I have an underlying feeling that things may be changing.

This year we’ve seen e-bikes continue to take up an ever greater market share in the bike trade, the e-cargo market really begin to fulfil its potential, both for individuals and for businesses, while the impacts of e-scooters and micromobility continue to make cities a happier place to travel.

While we’re continuing to hear that bike sales are down, particularly in the performance road market, which had been strong during the pandemic, some businesses are able to adapt and thrive to meet a new kind of cycling consumer (see p19 for Bristol retailer Mud Dock’s example) – those new riders hoping to ditch the car and save money.

But we don’t want to dwell on the negative, so in our last edition of 2022, the BikeBiz team is extremely proud to announce and celebrate the winners of the 2022 BikeBiz Awards. This year’s event, held online once again, aimed to be a meaningful way of celebrating achievements of some outstanding brands and individuals in our industry. See p7 for the full feature on our award winners.

Elsewhere in the magazine we catch up with outgoing director of influence and engagement for charity Cycling UK, Matt Mallinder (p26), and we hear from Will Fripp, CEO Extra UK, about the latest developments at the distributor (p30).

While there’s plenty of doom and gloom out in the world it’s possible to fixate on, we hope that the bike trade can find some positivity to carry in to 2023, in the hope for a better year all round.

Alex Ballinger, Editor

Included in this month’s magazine:

BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto: And the winners are… (7)

RETAILERS

Iconic (19)

Founded in 1994, Mud Dock in Bristol stands out as one of the city’s most memorable destinations, for cyclists and non-cyclists alike. BikeBiz editor Alex Ballinger visited the restaurant-bike shop hybrid to meet owner Jerry Arron

Should IBDs use paid advertising? (23)

Phil Baker from digital marketing agency Objective 1, which specialises in helping cycling businesses with e-commerce, helps you navigate the world of pay-per-click

BIG INTERVIEW

Stepping down (26)

Rebecca Morley speaks to Matt Mallinder, who recently stepped down as Cycling UK’s director of influence and engagement, about what’s changed in cycling over the last 20 years

DISTRIBUTORS

The right direction (30)

Will Fripp, CEO of Extra UK, updates BikeBiz on the latest developments at the Northamptonshire-based distributor

A new adventure (34)

With its roots in climbing and skiing, Mountain Boot Company has been branching into the cycling world. UK sales manager for the bike category, Chris Aitken, tells Alex Ballinger about future plans for the Newcastle-based distributor

MICROMOBILITY

Two years on (40)

JDM Products’ Steven May tells Rebecca Morley what Knaap Bikes has been up to since winning Innovation from a Newcomer at the 2020 BikeBiz Awards

What are the socio-economic benefits of shared e-scooters? (42)

Rebecca Morley takes a look at Voi’s recently commissioned report on the impact of its shared e-scooter schemes

BRANDS

Five minutes with: Vaude (44)

German bikepacking brand Vaude is hoping to provide sustainable products to the UK bike market. Gernot Moser, head of sales bike sports offers an insight to the brand’s sustainability focus

In safe hands (47)

BikeBiz editor Alex Ballinger travels up the M5 to the Midlands to visit historic lock brand Squire, and hear more about plans for the British manufacturer

Competitive advantages (50)

British bike maintenance product manufacturer Weldtite has a long history of supporting riders, from professionals to the everyday cyclist. Alex Ballinger travelled north to Weldtite HQ to hear more about the historic brand

PRODUCTS

Editor’s picks 2022 and new products (55)

BikeBiz editor Alex Ballinger shares some of his favourite products launched this year, plus all the latest developments in the market

Sector guides (60)

A spotlight on wheels, tyres and inner tubes and cycle footwear (65)