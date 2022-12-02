Restrap announces new releases ready for Christmas

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cycling accessor brand Restrap has announced some brand new additions to its product line-up, ready for Christmas.

The brand has a new addition to its City Range lineup: the City Pull Tab, which allows riders to unclip luggage from a Brompton front carrier block quickly and easily. Made from Hypalon, the strap is lightweight and easy to install.

Restrap’s Bar Packs are also now available in Olive. First launched in March 2020, the Bar Pack established itself as one of the best selling and most popular products in the brand’s catalogue.

Restrap said it’s excited to expand upon the original product with a new Olive colourway, which gives customers more options to match their style and bike.

The brand has also added some new items into its clothing range for its customers: long and short sleeve t-shirts, with a design it said depicts everything that embodies Restrap – from producing everything in-house to bikepacking through the mountains.

The t-shirt is screen printed by hand in Yorkshire, on a premium black Gildan Hammer t-shirt to stand the test of time. The Contours design cycling cap is also now available in Orange, an ode to the Yorkshire Dales.

Read more: TSG and Ison Distribution sign sponsorship agreement with Adrenaline Alley

Restrap specialises in making technical bikepacking gear for all kinds of riding and bikepacking. It is known for manufacturing functional, durable, sustainable bags and equipment for travelling by bike, all completely in-house in the UK.

The brand recently announced that it will be fulfilling all of its direct-to-customer orders from within the United States, as a result of increased demand from the American consumer.

Restrap said shipping orders directly from within the USA allows it to guarantee faster shipping times for its customers and lower its carbon footprint with fewer shipments across the Atlantic.