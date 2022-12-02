Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 2nd December

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Purchasing & Operations Manager – Mason Cycles

You will be responsible for much of the communication, scheduling and stock control. With planning, pricing and forecasting, sourcing of products, parts and components and helping to oversee our shipping and dispatch systems. You will bring experience and help to develop new systems, alongside the directors and all members of the team.

Behaviour Change Officer – Cycling UK

Making cycling e-asier is an exciting new scheme funded by the Department for Transport and run by Cycling UK and partners. As behaviour change officer, you will help to make e-cycling a regular part of daily life. Delivering events within community, workplace, and education settings, you will be engaging with beneficiaries to support and signpost them to opportunities driving the uptake in e-cycle use. You will deliver activities such as ‘skills’ sessions or long-term e-cycles loans from top brands such as Raleigh, Specialized, Islabikes, Brompton and many more.

Cycle Technician – Sigma Sports

Sigma Sports is the country’s leading Road Cycling and Triathlon retailer. At our Grantham location, we have opportunities for the right candidates to join our workshop team as a Cycle Technician on a full-time, permanent basis. You will be joining a busy team in a fast-paced environment; responsible for assembly and inspection of complete box and custom bikes, wheel building/truing and the re-boxing of bikes, for shipping out directly to our customers.

Sales Account Manager – Madison

What you’ll be doing:

– Building long term relationships with the customers in your territory based on trust, integrity and your actions

– Introduction of new brands and products to the customers in your territory

– Building sales within our market share in an already established sales territory

– Looking for new customer opportunities within your territory

– Working closely with our brand and marketing teams to ensure brand placement and presence within the stores in your territory

– Close liaison and collaboration with the Madison product promoter in your territory to optimize instore brand visibility, product presentation and shop staff knowledge

Bike Builder – The Electric Bike Shop

The Electric Bike Shop in Bristol is looking for a full time Bike Builder to join our expanding team. Whether it be for the weekday commute or weekend pursuits, our customers have very different preferences. What they all have in common is a genuine excitement when they’re presented with their bike and you are looked upon not just as a representative of The Electric Bike Shop, but a bike building expert.