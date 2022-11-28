Tell us your thoughts: Was Black Friday beneficial to your business?

Black Friday took place last week, with brands across many sectors running promotions and offers for consumers to kick off the Christmas shopping season.

But in a recent survey, the British Independent Retailers Association (BIRA) revealed that more retailers decided to boycott the sales this year as the cost of living crisis hits.

The association, which works with over 6,000 independent businesses of all sizes across the UK, surveyed its members, which are made up from single retail outlets to small chains, large department stores and agricultural dealerships, to see if they would be taking part in the pre-Christmas sale on 25th November.

For the second year in a row, the majority said they would not be slashing their prices ahead of the festive season. Of those asked, 86% revealed they would not be holding the sale (1% higher than 2021) while almost 70% said they had not participated in it in previous years.

Andrew Goodacre, CEO of BIRA said: “With another Black Friday on the horizon, once again many independent retailers will be choosing to ignore this event. From an indie retail perspective, Black Friday is seen as a big business, internet event. This makes it very hard for the smaller retailers to compete as they just do not have the buying power of the large retailers.”

He added: “In general independent retailers do not see Black Friday as an opportunity. This has been a recurring trend over the years as the large chains and internet retailers dominate the consumer marketing.”

So you want to hear from you, businesses in the cycling industry, to find out if ran any promotions, and if so, were they beneficial?

And will you be running any similar deals over the Christmas period? Take part in our questionnaire to let us know your thoughts.

A selection of answers may be used in future BikeBiz articles, online and in print.