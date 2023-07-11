SRAM launches GX Eagle Transmission

Share Facebook

SRAM’s popular GX groupset is the latest to receive the direct-mount treatment, waving goodbye to the derailleur hanger and derailleur adjustment screws.

The brand says this launch is to offer Eagle Transmission technology to even more riders with “the most affordable T-Type group yet”.

As seen on the XX/X0 Transmission unveiled earlier this year, the SRAM GX Eagle Transmission launch includes all parts of a drivetrain.

The GX Eagle Transmission derailleur features a revised battery position to better protect itself from impacts and to maintain shifting and appearance throughout its entire lifespan.

Hard-chargers can replace both its protective skid plates and two-piece outer link. It also features a tool-free cage assembly, and a steel inner cage that adds more robustness.

The DUB crankset has two independently removable composite bashguards to add durability , protecting and preserving the forged aluminium design.

E-MTB riders utilise the same crank design, but optimised for pedal assisted riding. A SRAM “Gap Cap” is available for Brose and Bosch for an aesthetically pleasing integrated look.

Those familiar with the XX/XO will recognise the T-Type cassette. Thanks to its full X-SYNC design, the harder riders pedal, the better it shifts. Nickel plating delivers increased durability as well as quieter shifting.

SRAM’s 55mm chainline compatibility offers a more moderate chain angle, longer wear, and improved precision. Its 520% range has optimised gear steps featuring larger 38 and 44-teeth cogs.

The cassette utilises a PinDome design for gears 1-8 and a single piece Mini-Cluster for gears 9-12.

Completing the transmission is the flattop chain and direct mount chainring, available in 30T, 32T and 34T options.

To complement the release, SRAM is also launching the Bronze Stealth Brakes collection.

The all-new lever body design brings the hose closer to the bar, allowing for a sleeker, more modern ride. Available in a streamlined line-up of Level and Code, Bronze brakes feature a Dark Polar Anodized finish that pairs specifically with GX Eagle Transmission.

MSRPs