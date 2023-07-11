Specialized unveils S-Works Torch Lace road shoes

Share Facebook

Specialized has unveiled the all-new S-Works Torch Lace road shoes.

The brand says this latest release delivers an “unprecedented level of efficiency, lightweight, and comfort”, and follows the boa equivalent which launched in 2022.

Like every shoe made by Specialized, the S-Works Torch Lace starts with the proprietary Body Geometry technology to improve comfort, increase performance, and reduce the chance of injury for every rider.

S-Works Torch Lace utilises a new forefoot shape – 4mm wider at the ball of the foot than the S-Works 7 – based on 3D foot scans and Retül data.

The upper features remapped zonal layering specific to lace retention. It remains supple to adapt to different foot shapes yet won’t stretch during riding to ensure a secure, consistent fit.

An asymmetric heel counter reduces hard touch points against the ankle and still delivers knee stability, validated by Specialized’s Human Performance team.

Every Body Geometry shoe optimises ankle, knee, and hip alignment for a stable and pedal stroke with the patented Varus Wedge, a 1.5mm outward tilt to the outsole.

Thanks to the lightweight retention of laces and watching every gram – from the carbon outsole to the upper material – the S-Works Torch Lace weighs a reported 200g in size 42.

With an internal “I-Beam” the carbon outsole also provides an improved stiffness-to-weight ratio.

Rob Cook, footwear design director at Specialized, said: “We don’t think that riders looking for the style and timeless silhouette of laces should sacrifice an ounce of performance.

“When creating the SW Torch Lace we sought to make the shoe supremely comfortable and also non-stretch.

“The engineered upper design will allow it to get the closure tension you prefer, but it won’t relax as it goes through a long ride. Elegant and sleek is where we wanted to land.”

The S-Works Torch Lace is available in four colours, white, black, dark navy and dune white, in sizes EU36 to EU49.

Stock is available immediately at an RRP of £300.