Tannus to host webinar with live tyre fitting training

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Tannus Tyres is to host a webinar to provide cycling-enthusiasts a comprehensive understanding of the Tannus brand.

The team will also be offering live fitting training on two of its products: Tannus Armour and Tannus Airless.

Allistair Carmichael, managing director at Tannus Tyres UK, said: “As a brand we are looking to increase awareness of our product range and highlight to our business customers upcoming product developments of new products into the market, especially in important developing sectors such as e-mobility and last mile logistics.

“Furthermore we wish to strengthen our relationships with our business customers who supply and fit our product providing detailed insight into fitting techniques and tooling available to fit product, in particular our Airless range which is a game changer in terms of cycling and 100% protection against punctures representing a great profit opportunity and unique product for cyclists.”

By participating in this live training, attendees will gain practical knowledge and skills to install a range of Tannus products.

Among the latest additions to the Tannus range is the Cargo Airless tyres and all-new tubeless inserts.

Designed to serve the e-bike and cargo bike market, the Tannus Cargo Airless offers puncture protection, so riders don’t have to deal with the hassle of repairing heavy e-bikes on the spot.

The new tubeless inserts feature a new rib structure to improve mounting and to create a strong support for the tyre bead. The new inserts come in three different variations: Lite, Pro and Fusion for tyres from 28mm-65mm.

Read more: Specialized unveils S-Works Torch Lace road shoes

To make the webinar more interactive, Tannus encourages participants to engage in the Q&A session that follows the training.

Ask the team any questions about the Tannus product range, tyre installation techniques, or general cycling tips.

The webinar takes place over Zoom, on Friday, August 11, at 3pm and will last approximately 30 minutes.

Admission for the event is free and can be reserved online