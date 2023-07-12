DMT shoes release special edition KR SL in collaboration with Tadej Pogačar

Share Facebook

DMT Shoes has released a special edition collaboration with Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogačar to coincide with the Tour de France.

The special “Pogi” versions of their lightest shoe, the KR SL, feature nods to the riders career including a heartbeat design around the shoe with all the colours of his race and stage victories, while the design itself is a nod to his signature.

In addition to the Pogačar themed details, the KR SL Pogi’s have an all-white sole and tongue, with the option of white laces in the box as well.

Finally, the KR SL Pogi’s have an implemented NFC tag on the outside of the shoe, a first for cycling shoes.

It’s called an Ice-Key and allows immediate recognition of the wearer to learn all their biographical and clinical data such as blood group, allergies, current therapies and diseases.

This is a revolution in cycling safety as it surpasses the need for a mobile phone to be needed in an emergency.

Emergency services can simply scan the tag to gain vital information that could save your life.

The KR SL benefits from an innovative construction with an entirely one-piece seamless upper and a reinterpretation of the classic lace closure.

DMT’s exclusive Engineered Knit construction claims to “eliminate pressure points” and “fits like a glove”. Updated and tested by Pogačar with the new Anatomic SL sole and a lighter upper.

Key features

Ultra-light upper in 3D Engineered Knit.

Variable thickness and knit structures for maximum comfort

Built-in lace eyelets

Anatomic carbon SL sole

Adjustability of the 8mm front and rear studs

Reported weight: 205g in size 42.

Laces with integrated lace eyelets.

The Pogi KR SL shoes will be available to order later this month from Chicken Cyclekit