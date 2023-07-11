Cycling publisher F-At Digital expands into automotive market with EV title

Share Facebook

F-At Digital, publishers of road.cc, off.road.cc and ebike.tips, has broadened its portfolio with a new title called ev.tips – an automotive website designed to cater for the needs of plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle owners.

The site’s mission is to help owners get the most out of their electric vehicle experience through “unbiased news, features, reviews and buying advice”.

It will cover the full electric vehicle market, including plug-in hybrids, sustainable ecosystems and related products.

With electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid ownership growing, the publisher believes that electric vehicles in particular will play a significant role in the future of mobility, and ev.tips has plans to become the destination for everything electric.

The editorial team has track records in car journalism, serving as car of the year jurors and winning awards for their writing

Aaron Borrill, a three-time South African Car of the Year judge and award-winning motoring writer with 17 years of experience, will steer the site.

He is joined by experienced motoring journalist Gareth Herincx with a background writing news and features for BBC, ITV and GMTV, and Adwitiya Pal who works as a news writer for road.cc and ev.tips, covering cycling and EVs.

Tony Farrelly, F-At Digital co-founder and head of content, said: “Giving our audiences authoritative, independent and impartial reviews and buying advice are the foundations on which F-At Digital has built its success with its portfolio of cycling websites.

“Now with the launch of ev.tips we’re bringing that same approach to the world of electric vehicles helping to connect those looking for a new EV or plug-in hybrid with the right car for them.”

Founded in July 2008 by Farrelly and Dave Atkinson, F-At first launched with road.cc from the back of a camper van in a German car park two months later.