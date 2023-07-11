Parcours launches entry level wheelset, the Paniagua

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

British wheel brand Parcours has announced the launch of its all-new entry level wheelset, the Paniagua.

Parcours describes the Paniagua as a “modern all-round wheelset”.

Taking cues from Parcours #thinkwider range and using a modern wide internal rim profile, the Paniagua is comfortable for use on a wide range of road surfaces.

The Paniagua features a 42.1mm deep profile which takes the brand’s #thinkwider research and applies it to a symmetrical front/rear rim design.

A strong T700 carbon layup makes it a lightweight wheelset without compromising on durability.

These characteristics are also optimised through the use of bladed Pillar spokes ensuring the Paniagua balances a smooth ride with aero performance.

Dov Tate, founder of Parcours said “Parcours was launched to make aerodynamics accessible. By launching the Paniagua wheelset, we’re aiming to make a carbon wheelset even more accessible without compromising on quality or technical performance”

The Paniagua is in stock and available to purchase from Parcours, retailing at £759 / $999 / €989.

This is the latest announcement for Parcours and follows the brand’s technical partnership with Classified, which was confirmed earlier this year.

The first product released by Parcours and the Belgian technology company is the Powershift-ready solid disc wheel.

This wheel and drivetrain configuration combines the aerodynamics from Parcours Disc2 with Classified’s innovative Powershift technology resulting in “the most efficient setup ever engineered” for TT and triathlon athletes.

Read more: Ere Research appoints Mike Clark to UK sales team

The Disc2 is designed to be fitted with a 28-30mm tyre and a 22.5mm internal rim, making it the widest disc wheel currently available on the market.

When combined with a wider tubeless tyre at a lower pressure, the Disc2 allows the rider to minimise the physical toll of racing.

Known as the “front derailleur killer”, Classified’s Powershift Technology has already seen success in the road, gravel and MTB sectors, by increasing the efficiency of the drivetrain.

The efficiency gains of Powershift Technology mean that athletes can benefit from improved aerodynamics due to the removal of the front derailleur and 45% lower chain forces due to larger chainrings and sprockets.