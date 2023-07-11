Ere Research appoints Mike Clark to UK sales team

Share Facebook

Ere Research, designer and manufacturer of high-end bicycle parts, has announced the appointment of Mike Clark as a new member of its sales team.

Clark will be responsible for covering the London and the South East regions in the UK.

With more than 30 years of experience in the cycling industry, Clark possesses a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will prove invaluable to Ere Research’s ongoing growth and development.

Throughout his career, he has held various sales positions at well-known companies such as i-ride, Paligap, and Dawes. This experience has given Clark an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics, coupled with a strong network of industry connections.

Chris Hewings, international sales manager at Ere Research, said: “Mike’s appointment reflects our commitment to expanding our presence in the UK market.

“His impressive track record and deep understanding of the industry will strengthen our sales efforts and further solidify Ere Research’s position as a leading provider of high-quality bicycle parts.”

With Clark on board, the brand aims to continue providing products and services to customers in the London and South East regions while establishing stronger relationships with retail partners.

Clark is the latest appointment to the Swiss brand’s sales team on these shores, joining John Hollier and Dieter Pullan who were announced earlier this year.

Hollier’s sales territory includes the south west and west of the UK, while Pullan’s territory covers the midlands.

Pullan joined the company with 24 years of experience, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Ere Research.

Hollier has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, he has held various roles, including sales, at companies like Paligap and Madison.

All three new hires have a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be crucial to Ere Research’s expansion in the UK market.