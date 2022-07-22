SRAM eTap AXS x Ribble Gravel Ti unveiled at Grinduro

Share Facebook

British bike brand Ribble Cycles has created a one-off titanium gravel bike to maximise the benefits of SRAM’s eTap AXS wireless shifting and RockShox Rudy XPLR suspension fork.

The bespoke, handcrafted titanium frame is created for wireless shifting, which, combined with Ribble’s latest integrated carbon Level 5 Gravel bar with fully internal brake hose routing, offers the “cleanest possible look”, said the brand.

Ribble’s long and low gravel geometry has also been optimised for the RockShox Rudy XPLR fork. The frame has also been given a Ribble Custom Colour paint finish.

The gravel titanium frame will be on display for the first time on the SRAM booth at Grinduro, Wales, from today, Friday 22nd July.

Jamie Burrow, head of product, Ribble Cycles, said: “Our R&D team has worked in conjunction with SRAM to create this unique gravel frame. We’re always developing and looking at ways to further enhance the performance of our bikes through R&D embracing the latest technology – the AXS wireless system allowed us to go beyond existing bike frame design constraints, creating a prototype for our ‘cleanest’ gravel optimised Titanium frame to date.

“This prototype is a beautiful combination of refined design, wireless gearing and suspension technology to create a fantastic off-road machine capable of extreme gravel adventures and racing.”

Stu Bowers, SRAM partnership marketing specialist, Northern Europe, added: “I think it’s exciting to see a frame designer and manufacturer fully embrace

and optimise around our SRAM eTap AXS wireless shifting and RockShox Gravel specific technology.

“Personally having unused holes and/or cable entry ports in frames that are blanked off with plastic covers or bungs has always been a slight bugbear of mine, so creating a high performance frame devoid of these is great, and delivers a super-clean look.”