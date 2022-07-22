Science in Sport Plc opens new 160,000 sq ft hub in Blackburn

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sports nutrition business Science in Sport Plc has officially opened its 160,000 sq. ft. consolidated manufacturing and logistics hub at Frontier Park, Blackburn.

Unveiled yesterday in a celebration event hosted by Sir Chris Hoy MBE, the five-acre site replaces existing hubs in Nelson and Willerby to streamline operations and enable the business to increase revenue to more than £200 million.

The Olympic Champion and advisor to the business visited the new site in Blackburn to welcome the company’s workforce, with 180 staff now based at Frontier Park and an additional 25 jobs created for workers in the local area.

Science in Sport Plc’s new site comprises three areas: 52,000 sq. ft. of production area; 101,000 sq. ft. of logistics operations; and 10,000 sq. ft. of office space for staff across all business functions.

As part of the company’s investment, the new site will house state-of-the-art production lines for gels and powders, with the capacity to produce 127 million gels and 21 million powder units, respectively.

Science in Sport Plc CEO Stephen Moon said: “Today is a key milestone for everyone at SiS. We’ve heavily invested in our infrastructure to enable us to deliver on our long-term growth plans.

“Our new facility here in Blackburn will be vital to the company’s future growth, with the expansion of our production and logistics space, meaning we now can fulfil over 25,000 web orders per day.

“By consolidating our operations, we’re also able to improve efficiencies that will significantly reduce costs for the business.”

Science in Sport Plc develops, manufactures and markets science-led performance nutrition products for professional athletes, sports, and health and fitness enthusiasts.

The company’s brands are PhD, a premium active nutrition brand targeting people who are serious about their health and fitness, and Science in Sport, a brand trusted by over 330 elite athletes and professional sports teams globally.

Read more: Bristol-based distributor Paligap to wind down business after 21 years

Andy Bott, chief commercial officer of Science in Sport Plc, said: “Science in Sport Plc’s sustained investment in the North-West is fantastic news for the area. It’s been a real privilege to share the occasion with colleagues across the business as we move into a new growth phase.

“We’ve already seen efficiency gains in our B2C and B2B operations since the site first became operational last month, which is a real testament to the teams based here at the new Blackburn site.”

Developed by Lancashire-based contractor Barnfield Construction, Frontier Park is owned by Euro Garages and located two miles east of Blackburn and immediately adjacent to the M65.