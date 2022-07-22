Bristol-based distributor Paligap to wind down business after 21 years 

Share Facebook

Cycle distributor Paligap has announced it will be immediately winding down the business after 21 years.

The Bristol-based distributor, which currently has brands like ALÉ, clothing, Cipollini bikes, and Goodyear tyres in its portfolio, said a number of its brands will move to new distributors as the company winds down its position within the industry.

Paligap said it plans to continue trading until new partners are found.

A statement from the company, released to the industry on Friday morning (21st July), said: “Since 2001 we have been proud to distribute some of the leading brands within the bicycle industry. From the early days with Kona, Saris CycleOps & PowerTap, Stan’s No Tubes then into the next chapter with another world-renowned bicycle brand Marin alongside premium clothing brand ALÉ, Cipollini frames. There have been many other brands during the last 21 years. Which we have worked with and too many to list. Throughout this time, we have had the pleasure of working with many great people whether this has been customers, suppliers or most importantly the employees.

“The company will wind down its position within the industry with some of the brands moving to new distributors, however the company will continue trading until new partners are found.

“Managing director David Lane says he’s had an amazing ride over the last 20 plus years and leaves the business with fantastic memories of working in an industry that has been his life and passion for the last 35 years.”

Paligap, based in Yate near Bristol, currently has five brands remaining in its portfolio – ALÉ, Cipollini, Goodyear, Kinggud lubes and cleaning products, and Stan’s NoTubes tubeless products.

The brand recently moved a new office in Yate, which includes office space, and a showroom, along with additional storage space.