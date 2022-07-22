Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 22nd July

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Top Mechanic – Ace Bicycles Monmouth

This is a unique opportunity due to an internal promotion, so if you are looking to grow with the business, this could be the opportunity for you. You’ll be competent fixing all styles of bikes, and have good knowledge of bike set up and suspension. You’ll be working alongside one of the most experienced mechanics in the business, so this is a fantastic opportunity to develop your knowledge. As well as being computer literate, highly organised and have experience of POS systems, stock control and stocktaking, you’ll also live and breathe amazing service and have our customers at the heart of everything you do.

Specialized University Education Coordinator – Specialized

Specialized is going through a period of exciting transformation. We’re expanding quickly, and as a result, we need someone to support our Education function across our Retail network. Immediate priorities will be supporting the Education Lead with the delivery of our education strategy across the UK business. This will mean working with key Retail partners to educate their teams, creating content for upcoming product launches, and managing the administration of our online learning platform, SBCU.com.

Workshop Mechanic – Fudge & Sons

The role of Workshop Mechanic is to strengthen and support the customer focused sales team by delivering 1st class mechanical services to a professional standard. Success in the role is defined by displaying both enthusiasm and technical expertise for workshop services everyday. Enhancing the customer experience by striving to help riders of all abilities discover the benefits of cycling. Facilitating these rider benefits through the use of proven 1st class mechanical skills, You will be instrumental in helping us grow demand for premium workshop services across all categories of our business by building a robust community of inspired riders and fans of the shop.

Customer Service and Warranty Agent – Canyon

The Service and Warranty Team provide technical and warranty support for the Canyon community. We are the custodians of the Canyon brand and our enthusiasm encompasses the company’s values. Successful applicants will be responsible for handling incoming emails and phone calls on a wide range of topics. We are the team that keep the Canyon community rolling. Whilst you’ll enjoy working with a structured approach the ability to think creatively to solve problems is essential.

Sales Consultant – Fudge & Sons

We are looking to recruit a Sales Consultant for each location; Paddington and Epsom. The role of the Sales Consultant is to enhance and support the customer’s retail shopping experience. As an integral member of the Customer Journey Team the role will support the company’s growing reputation as the go-to store for premium bicycles and service. Success in the role is defined by enthusiasm, specialist knowledge and proven sales skills that will help riders of all abilities discover the benefits of cycling, and in particular E-Bikes with pedal assist technologies.