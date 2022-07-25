Ridgeback launches new Errand utility e-bike

Share Facebook

Ridgeback has announced the new Errand, the “perfect do-it-all city e-bike”.

A statement from Ridgeback distributor Sportline said: “It’s called the Errand because the ‘I’m-just-popping-out-for-a-bit’ wasn’t quite as catchy, but that really is the idea behind this bike: make the ultimate utility bike for urban riding, something you’ll ride whether you’re commuting to work, off down to the pub, meeting some friends in town or basically going anywhere that’s a bit too far to walk.”

With 20” wheels, the new Errand has been designed with maximum manoeuvrability in mind, paired with the 2” wide tyres. The geometry has been designed with all riders in mind, which will fit riders whether they’re 5’4” or 6’4”, said Ridgeback.

Running on a Promovec system, the Errand combines a 54Nm motor with a 375Wh battery which provides the pedal assistance and powers the lights too. Combine that with the mudguards that come as standard and the front rack, as well as rear mounts if riders want to add another rack, and the Errand is “ready for almost any occasion straight out of the box”.

Brodie Gardias, Sportline senior brand manager, said: “The Errand is a great addition to the Ridgeback range. It’s a proper utility e-bike that makes it easy for people to get out and do things on two wheels that might previously have only seemed accessible by car.

“We’ve worked hard to make such a good bike for a really competitive price, so you don’t feel like you’re spending car money either.”

Ridgeback has been creating high-quality bicycles since 1983, aimed to be used for everything from round-the-world adventures to daily commutes.

The Errand is available now in three colours, blue, black and red, and RRP is £1799.99. Contact your local sales manager or visit SportlineB2B.co.uk to order or find out more.