Silverfish UK strengthens on the road sales team with Alistair Thomas and George Currie

Silverfish UK has announced that Alistair Thomas has joined its sales team to look after the North of England as territory manager, following the recent arrival of George Currie as territory manager for the South West area.

Prior to joining Silverfish earlier in the year, Currie spent time on the other side of the order book, working for a bike shop in Cornwall. Outside of work, Currie is a very handy mountain biker, specialising in enduro riding and dirt jumping.

Currie said: “I am over the moon to have been given the opportunity to take a step forward in the industry and join the team at Silverfish. I am now working with some of my favourite brands, sharing my passion for them and getting to know many of the great retailers across the South West.”

Thomas also brings retail experience having worked in a wide range of stores and businesses. Thomas said: “I have worked in various roles across the industry over the past decade, I’ve been everywhere from big chains to smaller independent stores and home-grown brands that have massive online presence.

“Seeing the world from both sides of the counter, I’m now looking forward to putting my experience to use and forming strong and honest relationships with business across my area.”

Away from work, Thomas has raced extensively at elite level on road and track, winning regional track leagues as a junior and senior, a gold medal at the British University championships, racing in the Tour Series, National Series, garnering top 20 finishes in UCI events in Spain and Belgium. He is also handy on wider tyres and in the mud, with a 6th place in the Welsh Downhill champs and some good XC results too.

Silverfish UK commercial director Alex Metcalfe said: “I am really pleased to welcome George and Alistair to Silverfish and excited to be working with them both. Their energy and enthusiasm for bikes, and our brands, will be a tremendous asset for Silverfish and for our retail partners.”

Currie can be contacted on 07717 367512 or by email at George.currie@silverfish-uk.com

Thomas can be contacted on 07467 941389 or by email at Alistair.thoms@silverfish-uk.com