Wisper announces appointment of Paul Sims-Williams

Wisper Electric Bikes has announced that Paul Sims-Williams is joining its team.

Sims-Williams will be working alongside Jeremy and Tim as part of the sales team, helping to support and grow the Wisper dealer network in the UK. He will be on the road visiting the dealer network and displaying the full range of Wisper bikes.

The brand said: “As part of our continuing endeavour to provide top quality support to our dealers, and to meet the expected high demand for e-bikes in general and Wisper bikes in particular next year, we are very excited to announce that Paul Sims-Williams is joining the Wisper team!”

Sims-Williams has worked in the bike industry for over 30 years and has worked for Ison Distribution, Karrimor, Zyro and Moore Large amongst others. He has also worked in the retail sector so understands the difficulties that a bike retailer can have from day to day.

He said that he is “really looking forward to getting out on the road for Wisper Electric Bikes. I will be taking a sample from the new Tailwind range of bikes out with me which is going to blow everyone away.”

Wisper has this month launched its new Tailwind range of bikes which weigh just 19kg. The range has two sizes of easily removable in-frame batteries, and the three unique build kits offered on the Tailwind range allow the customer to tailor their bike to suit their specific requirements.

Wisper has been at the forefront of the UK e-bike industry since its inception in 2005. Based near Sevenoaks in Kent, Wisper offers a high quality range of electric bikes using the latest motor and battery technology. The brand designs and develops its bikes in-house before they are manufactured at its state-of-the-art production facility in Portugal.