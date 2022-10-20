Performance outdoor and bike brand Alpkit to invite customers to join as shareholders

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Alpkit is set to invite customers to join the performance outdoor and bike brand as shareholders.

Alpkit was born in the Peak District in 2004 when four friends, frustrated at the price of outdoor kit,

decided to make and sell sustainable, technical kit at sensible prices. From a range of t-shirts and

frisbees in 2004, it now has 300,000 customers across over 70 countries.

The brand is expanding into experiential stores in key locations, having added five stores in the last two years. The nine stores across the UK are hubs for Alpkit’s key values, said the brand, providing great products, with great service.

Alpkit said it is consistently growing a profitable business that’s grown 20-fold in the last eight years.

David Hanney CEO said: “Having customers as shareholders helps us stay aligned to our purpose. And when we do that, our business flourishes – we know we’ll still be making great product and doing good things not just in five years but in 25 years.”

In 2020, Alpkit invited customers to join as shareholders. The brand hit its target in eight minutes,

closing the round 43 minutes later with 1,350 customers as shareholders.

In the two years since, Alpkit has been certified as a B-Corp and Living Wage Foundation Employer,

doubled in size, and created 100 jobs to reach a team of 184 people. Alpkit is now inviting customers to join again, with the crowdfunding opening on 24th October.

Read more: 7mesh cycling apparel launches new B2B ordering portal for global dealer network

Alpkit is a premium multi-activity outdoor and bike brand for enthusiasts and adventurers. It’s digital-first, connecting customers online and in its stores. The brand’s aim is to use digital technology to “redefine the UK outdoor industry and unite the design quality of a performance sports brand with the customer service of a specialist store.”

Find out more and register interest at: www.alpkit.com/outside-together.